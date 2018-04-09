Senior outside hitter Brenden Sander has been named the Off the Block/Springbak, Inc. National Player of the Month for March, the organization announced this week.

The award recognizes the best individual performance from NCAA Division I-II men’s volleyball players during the month and gives fans from around the world the chance to determine who was the best player through online voting. It is the only college men’s volleyball national monthly award.

The All-American received more than 3,000 championship-round votes and 42.69 percent of the total vote to win the award.

Sander, in two March matches against nationally-ranked teams, had at least 20 kills and a .375 attack percentage. He also finished March with double-digit kills in six matches and had a combined 15 aces as BYU closed out the month in first place in the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation.

Pepperdine outside attacker David Wieczorek finished behind Sander in the championship round with 2,857 votes and 35.08 percent of the vote. Ohio State setter Sanil Thomas placed third with 15.26 percent of the vote.

As a National Player of the Month, Sander will receive an automatic berth to the Fan Choice National Player of the Year Tournament. Sander joins Wieczorek, the National Player of the Month for February, and Grand Canyon setter Puna Kaniho, the National Player of the Month for January, as the only three players to earn automatic berths to the end-of-season tournament.

Royce Hinton is the men's and women's volleyball sports information director for BYU Athletic Communications.