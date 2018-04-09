The BYU women's tennis team hits the road this weekend for West Coast Conference matches against Loyola Marymount on Friday, April 13, at 1 p.m. PST and Pepperdine on Saturday at 12 p.m.

After suffering a narrow 4-3 loss to rival Utah in the Deseret First Duel on Wednesday, the Cougars bounced back at home Saturday with a decisive 4-0 sweep of WCC foe Santa Clara. BYU advanced to 11-6 overall on the season and 4-1 in league play to put the Cougars at No. 3 in the conference.

Loyola Marymount

LMU competed against Gonzaga in Spokane on Saturday and snapped a three-match win streak in a 4-1 loss, falling to 11-5 on the season and 3-2 in league play. Friday’s match could determine WCC tournament seeding for both teams as the Lions currently sit right behind the Cougars in league standings in the No. 4 slot.

Pepperdine

The Waves are currently ranked No. 8 in the nation. Pepperdine swept Portland, 4-0, on Saturday on the road to advance to 16-1, 5-0 WCC on the season. The Waves have five singles players and three doubles pairs included in the Oracle/ITA rankings. Pepperdine sits alone at the top of the Conference.

Check the Cougars’ online schedule for links to the live stats for each match if made available by hosting teams.