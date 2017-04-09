You know you need education to get ahead, but perhaps you’re stumped because a traditional four-year university just doesn’t seem right for you.

Maybe your situation requires flexibility a university won’t offer, or perhaps you aren’t interested in burying yourself in student loans (the average U.S. graduate has an outstanding debt of $25,000 for a bachelor’s degree, according to the Pew Research Center).

But have you explored two-year colleges? Offering a skills-based education and often the quickest, most economical path to a first career, a two-year or community college might what you’re looking for.

See eight reasons below to find out why today’s two-year colleges are better than ever before.

Skills for a job. Now.

Your cousin might impress at your family party with his expensive liberal arts degree from a private university, but did he graduate with any skills for today’s job market? Today’s two-year colleges are communicating with employers to teach students marketable and needed skills, and, according to LDS Business College, employers are lining up waiting to hire students as soon as they graduate. Whether in business, health professions, IT or software development or applied technology, two-year colleges are teaching marketable skills for you to get a better-paying job that’s actually in demand, and right away.

The right price

If the biggest hurdle to furthering your education is funding, consider a two-year college. According to College Board, average tuition and fees for a public two-year college are less than half the tuition of a public four-year institution. Don’t forget about available scholarships and other funding from state and federal sources, making your education even more affordable (and debt less burdensome).

Teachers with time for you (and who might even know your name)

Almost everyone has heard horror stories about university general education courses with more than 500 students, taught by an overwhelmed (and often underwhelming) graduate student. Avoid this scenario at a two-year college, where professors and teachers are hired to teach you. Education Corner says students at two-year colleges get more interaction with quality faculty who generally engage in more discussion and give students more attention in a smaller classroom environment. Plus, faculty at two-year colleges are usually seasoned veterans and career professionals actively engaged in their careers who will give you real-world perspective in real time. That’s priceless when you’re looking to jump into the job market.

Launch into tech

So you know a job in the tech industry is one of the fastest-growing careers in 2018, but maybe you’re not sure how to get the skills you need for one of those hot gigs on the Silicon Slopes. Try a two-year college. For example, LDS Business College prepares students for jobs in information technology, cybersecurity, software development and more with hands-on learning and an education in the language of tech (teaching 10-plus programming languages, methodologies and platforms).

Students can earn industry certifications that lead to high-paying jobs, entering the workforce in just two years. Working hand-in-hand with global companies, LDS Business College and other two-year colleges know what employers are looking for and are preparing students for jobs in the tech industry.

Flexibility

A variety of scenarios can often make the full-time, four-year university track difficult or impossible for some students. If you need to work more than part-time, care for children or family, live at home or take classes in the evening, a two-year college might be the perfect fit for you. For example, are you interested in a career in the legal profession? LDS Business College offers a Paralegal Studies degree and certificate with courses in the evening or online. Oh, and the job placement rate for its program? 100 percent. Boom.

Prepare for a four-year degree (and earn a certificate that can get you a job)

For years, people have attended two-year colleges, earning the necessary general education components to transfer to a four-year college. But what if you could also simultaneously earn a certificate, allowing you to jump right into your career and start making money while you continue pursuing your degree? LDS Business College offers this track with eight certificates, including accounting, medical assisting, interior design and more.

Diversity

A two-year college can offer a more diverse student body with a variety of backgrounds and experiences. For example, at LDS Business College, students hail from all 50 states and more than 50 countries, with more than 30 percent of students from outside Utah and 20 percent from outside the United States.

Options, options, options

Think you’ve explored the two-year college option and didn’t find anything that interests you? Look again. Today’s two-year colleges boast more degrees, certificates, programs and technical training than ever before to kick-start your career, jump ahead of the competition or build your own business. Not sure exactly what you want to do? Attend a six-week Discovery Experience workshop at LDS Business College (you don’t need to be a student to attend) to consider possible work paths and explore education plans for only $50.

