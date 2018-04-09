For the fourth time this season, Dixie State softball pitcher Cambrie Hazel has been named the Pacific Conference Pitcher of the Week, the conference announced Monday.

Hazel, who was also named Pitcher of the Week last week, tossed 20.2 hitless innings with 25 strikeouts as the Trailblazers swept through their Bay Area trip with a 6-0 record last week. Hazel bookended the trip with a pair of no-hitters, as she opened the trip with a complete-game no-hitter with seven strikeouts over Cal State East Bay on Wednesday. She also earned her fourth save of the year in the nightcap against CSUEB. Hazel tossed four perfect innings with three strikeouts in the opener at Holy Names on Thursday. She closed the trip with an eight-inning no-hitter and a career-high 14 strikeouts vs. Dominican on Saturday. Hazel has now thrown 21.1-consecutive scoreless innings for Dixie State, bringing her ERA on the season down to 0.92 with 103 strikeouts in 91.2 innings.

The award marks Hazel’s fifth PacWest Conference weekly honor, as she also landed Freshman of the Week honors on Feb. 26.

The Trailblazers host No. 17 California Baptist in a crucial PacWest series on Friday and Saturday at Karl Brooks Field.

Keric Seegmiller is Assistant Coordinator of Media Relations at Dixie State University and the Voice of Trailblazer Athletics. Contact him at keric.seegmiller@dixie.edu.