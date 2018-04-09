BYU men’s tennis will conclude regular-season play this week hosting two West Coast Conference opponents—No. 49 Loyola Marymount and Pepperdine.

The Cougars play Loyola Marymount on Friday, April 13, at 1 p.m. MST and Pepperdine on Saturday, April 14, at 12 p.m., at the Outdoor Tennis Courts. Links to live stats are available on the men’s schedule page.

BYU (16-6, 5-2 WCC) is coming off a full weekend that consisted of three league matches. The Cougars defeated Saint Mary’s and San Francisco before falling in a close 4-3 match to Santa Clara on Saturday.

Sophomore Sam Tullis led the team with three wins after moving up to the No. 3 slot. All Cougars in the lineup contributed singles wins this past weekend.

Senior John Pearce is nearing the end of his BYU tennis career and will be recognized at Saturday’s match between doubles and singles. Pearce has been on the team all four years and has an overall 63-41 singles record and 58-38 doubles record.

No. 49 Loyola Marymount

The Lions (15-2, 5-0 WCC) are coming off two sweeps against league opponents Gonzaga and Portland this past weekend. Loyola Marymount has only lost to No. 6 UCLA and No. 37 Arizona State this season.

BYU lost to Loyola Marymount, 4-3, last year and is split 3-all in wins the last six years.

Pepperdine

The Waves (6-13, 2-3 WCC) lost to Portland on Friday before sweeping Gonzaga and UC Riverside on Saturday and Sunday. BYU has lost to Pepperdine the last two years.

Admission to the matches is free. Pizza and prizes will be provided for the fans.

Genny Hickman is a PR student at Brigham Young University. She currently interns with the Athletic Communications office on campus.

EMAIL: gennyhickman@gmail.com