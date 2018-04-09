After a sweep of Santa Clara last week to open conference play, BYU softball will face Utah Valley in the UCCU Crosstown Clash on Tuesday before heading to Pacific this weekend.

The Cougars (21-18, 3-0 West Coast Conference) play Utah Valley (10-21, 2-3 Western Athletic Conference) at Wolverine Field on Tuesday, April 10, at 3 p.m. MDT. BYU then travels to Stockton, California, to take on Pacific (11-23, 1-2 WCC) in a three-game series. The Cougars and Tigers face off in a doubleheader on Friday, April 13, at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. PDT, and then again Saturday, April 14, at 1 p.m.

The UCCU Crosstown Clash can be streamed live on the WAC Digital Network. Links to the stream and live stats for all games will be available on the BYU softball schedule page.

BYU storylines

BYU plays its second WCC series this weekend against Pacific. The Cougars swept Santa Clara at home last week and sit at the top of the WCC leaderboard. In 2017, they swept the Tigers at home. Since joining the WCC in 2014, BYU has not lost to Pacific.

Junior catcher Libby Sugg and freshman pitcher Autumn Moffat earned West Coast Conference Player and Pitcher of the Week, respectively, to give the Cougars their first weekly award sweep of the season. Sugg batted .600 in four games on the week with five runs on six hits and 11 RBIs. She recorded two doubles and two home runs, including a two-run dinger against Santa Clara in the second game on Friday and a three-run homer against the Broncos on Saturday. For the week, the junior slugged 1.300 and had an on-base percentage of .638. Moffat becomes the sixth freshman to earn Pitcher of the Week in the nine weeks of the WCC season after pitching just more than 11 innings in three games this week. Moffat recorded 11 strikeouts and posted an ERA of 0.62 in the series sweep against Santa Clara, as well as a non-conference game against Utah State.

BYU ranks No. 17 nationally and No. 1 in the WCC in home runs per game with 1.10. Twelve Cougars have hit 43 homers in 39 games so far this season, led by Sugg’s nine. Rylee Jensen and Briielle Breland follow with six, while Caitlyn Alldredge has five. Lexi Tarrow, Alexa Strid, Madison Merrell and Bridget Fleener have hit three apiece. Allie Hancock and Madison Merrell both have two. Ashley Godfrey, Emilee Erickson and Olivia Sanchez have also hit dingers.

Opponents outlook

Utah Valley

The Wolverines are 10-21 this season and 2-3 in conference play. Last week, they dropped two games to Boise State and went 1-1 against WAC foe Grand Canyon. BYU leads the overall series, 37-4, and went 3-0 against UVU in 2017. TJ Hubbard is in his second season at the helm of the Utah Valley program after going 16-24 in 2017.

Pacific

The Tigers have an overall record of 11-23 in 2018 and opened WCC play going 1-2 at LMU last week. The Cougars lead 15-1 in the overall series and swept the three-game series last season. Brian Kolze is in his 26th season as head coach at Pacific and is the winningest coach in program history, having entered the 2018 season with an overall record of 732-653-1.