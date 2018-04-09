SALT LAKE CITY — To sum up everything we know for certain about the Utah Jazz and the 2018 postseason ... they’re in.

Actually, we also know they can’t finish in the top two of the Western Conference — Houston (64-16) and Golden State (58-23) are locked in there — and the Jazz's 47-33 record and tiebreakers with two games remaining assures that they won’t end up with the dreaded No. 8 seed and first-round matchup against the Rockets, either.

Other than that?

Goodness gracious, there are a lot of scenarios.

Only two games remain, but just two games separate Portland (48-32) from Utah (47-33) and New Orleans, San Antonio and Oklahoma City (all 46-34). And don’t forget about Minnesota and Denver, who are tied for the eighth and final spot at 45-35 but could finish much higher.

There are scenarios that could result in any of those seven teams ending up in the fourth or fifth spots, while the Pelicans, Spurs, Thunder, T-Wolves and Nuggets might still find themselves on the outside looking in later this week.

Currently in the fourth position, the Jazz could find themselves seeded anywhere from No. 3 to No. 7 by the time the playoffs begin this weekend.

The most likely scenario — according to websites with fancier calculators than ours, like fivethirtyeight.com and playoffstatus.com — is that the Jazz will wind up in the fourth spot and have home-court advantage against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round.

This all makes for quite a bit of fun sports drama, especially considering Wednesday's season-finale includes four important games with playoff implications: Jazz at Blazers, Nuggets at Timberwolves, Spurs at Pelicans and Grizzlies at Thunder.

Here’s a look at some of the scenarios that might play out for the Jazz over the next three days in as an intriguing of a season-ending stretch as the NBA has ever had:

THIRD SEED: The easiest route to this destination for Utah is to win out. If the Jazz defend their home court — not always a guarantee despite all the good that’s happened this year — against an injury-depleted Golden State squad on Tuesday and then win at Portland on Wednesday, Utah will be the No. 3 seed. That, of course, is pretty insane if you think back to January when this team was 19-28. The Jazz could also finish No. 3 if they go 1-1 and the Blazers lose to Denver and Utah — as long as the Thunder don’t also finish 48-34. If there’s a three-way tie between OKC, Utah and Portland, the Blazers will get the nod — for the Northwest Division title and the No. 3 seed because of they would have the best record against the other two teams. (Portland has beaten Utah and OKC five times combined, while the other two teams only have three total victories in games against each other.) New Orleans and San Antonio could also end up tied with the third-best record at 48-34, but they would be seeded lower than Portland, Utah or OKC because Houston won their division and one of the three NW Division teams will win that tiebreaker. This seed will probably come down to who wins Wednesday at the Moda Center.

FOURTH SEED: Utah is favored to beat Golden State at home — the Warriors are limping into the playoffs without Steph Curry — but will be the underdog at Portland. So a 1-1 finish is most likely. The Jazz have head-to-head tiebreakers against NOLA (3-1) and San Antonio (3-1). OKC plays at Miami on Monday night, so a Heat win there would help the Jazz.

FIFTH SEED: The Jazz will end up here if Portland finishes third and Utah ends up tied with OKC by going 1-1 or 0-2 while the Thunder conversely finish 2-0 or 1-1. OKC beat Utah 3-1 in the season series, so it holds that tiebreaker. The Jazz could also get leapfrogged by the Pelicans or Spurs if Utah loses out and one of those teams wins out. The Jazz will be the fifth seed if they tie with Minnesota (going 0-2 while the T-Wolves go 2-0). The two teams split their season series, but Minny would have a 10-6 division record compared to Utah’s 7-9 mark in that scenario. Denver would also finish ahead of the Jazz if they win both games and Utah loses both because the Nuggets would have a 10-6 division record.

SIXTH SEED: For this to happen, the Jazz would need to lose out and fall behind the winner of the New Orleans-San Antonio game (if the winner won its other game) and finish tied or behind OKC (if the Thunder went 1-1 or 2-0) or have one of those scenarios play out along with finishing in a tie with Denver or Minnesota.

SEVENTH SEED: The Jazz would need to lose out and end up in a three-way or four-way tie with the loser of the Pelicans-Spurs game, OKC, Minnesota and/or Denver. Because they hold some tiebreakers over a few of those teams, Utah is guaranteed no worse than the seventh seed.

• The NBA breaks down its complex tiebreaker system on its website.

• This graphic from Salt City Hoops writer Dan Clayton is a handy guide for the next few days.

Heading into day 175 of the NBA season, there's SOME clarity on Western Conference seeding. The latest look at the playoff race: pic.twitter.com/BMICkFsWe5 — dan clayton (@danclayt0n) April 9, 2018

• Remaining games for these seven teams:

Portland: at Denver, vs. Utah

Utah: vs. Golden State, at Portland

New Orleans: at Clippers, vs. Spurs

San Antonio: vs. Sacramento, at Pelicans

OKC: at Miami, vs. Memphis

Minnesota: vs. Memphis and Denver

Denver: vs. Portland and at T-Wolves