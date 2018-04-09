BYU junior catcher Libby Sugg and freshman pitcher Autumn Moffat were named the West Coast Conference Softball Player and Pitcher of the Week, respectively, the conference office announced Monday.

Sugg batted .600 in four games during the week with five runs on six hits and 11 RBIs. She recorded two doubles and two home runs, including a two-run dinger against Santa Clara in the second game on Friday and a three-run homer against the Broncos on Saturday. For the week, the junior slugged 1.300 and had an on-base percentage of .638.

Moffat becomes the sixth freshman to earn Pitcher of the Week in the nine weeks of the WCC season after pitching just more than 11 innings in three games this week. Moffat recorded 11 strikeouts and posted an ERA of 0.62 in the series sweep against Santa Clara, as well as a non-conference game against Utah State.

The honors mark the first awards sweep this season for the Cougars, however, it is the third Player and third Pitcher of the Week honor for the program. All six BYU weekly awards this season have come from different student-athletes: Arissa Paulson (Pitcher), Lexi Tarrow (Player), Rylee Jensen (Player), Kerisa Verimontes (Pitcher), Moffat (Pitcher) and Sugg (Player).

The Cougars will play Utah Valley in the UCCU Crosstown Clash on Tuesday at 3 p.m. MDT, at Wolverine Field before heading to Pacific this weekend for a three-game series.

Player of the Week also nominated: Samantha Owen, Pacific; Taylor Spence, San Diego; Kimiko Zapanta, Saint Mary’s

Pitcher of the Week also nominated: Hannah Boos, San Diego