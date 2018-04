The Salt Lake Bees are upping their food game with a new sandwich that is half ham, turkey, roast beef and cheddar cheese with a basil aioli; the other half consisting of salami, capicola, pepperoni, provolone cheese and green chili aioli.

Both halves are topped with jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions and carrots mixed with Italian dressing.

The $24 sandwich, sized the same as a regulation base, is called the “6-4-3 Double Play.”

Also known as “Gwyneth Paltrow’s Revenge.”

