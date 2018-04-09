Westminster men's lacrosse defeated CSU-Pueblo, 21-11, for its second conference win of the season. The Griffins improve to 5-5 overall and 2-2 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.

Westminster dominated both sides of the ball in the first quarter and jumped out to a seven-point lead, 8-1. They outshot the home side, 24-2, won 8-of-10 faceoffs, picked up 13 ground balls to Pueblo's four and only turned the ball over twice.

Lane Kadish was first to score in the game. Within 32 seconds, Thomas Sarjeant and a second from Kadish put the Griffins up by three. Pueblo's lone goal of the quarter was followed by two more from Kadish and two from Nick Marcy.

Westminster began the second quarter a man up after Pueblo was penalized for too many players on the field. Jacob Taylor assisted Blake Gross for the man-up goal after 17 seconds. Gross scored the game-winner, 12-2, with 4:14 remaining in the quarter.

Sarjeant and Marcy each scored to complete hat-tricks in the third quarter. Goals from Jacob Taylor and Kolton Atkinson increased Westminster's lead by one, 16-6.

The fourth quarter saw 10 goals scored, five from both teams. Brothers Bridger and Gage Fisher each scored, Chance Beutler and Jackson Zerba added their names to the score sheet and Atkinson scored his second of the game for a Griffin win, 21-11.

Kadish, Sarjeant and Marcy each completed hat-tricks. Sarjeant led the offense scoring three goals and assisting four. Kadish recorded six points with five goals and one assist. Marcy recorded four points with three goals and one assist.

Beutler won 10-of-18 faceoffs, picked up seven ground balls and tallied a goal and an assist. Chase Flinders caused three turnovers and picked up three ground balls. Will Dutton gathered three ground balls and caused one turnover.

The Griffins play two more games on the road next weekend at Rockhurst on Thursday, April 12, and Lindenwood on Saturday, April 14. Links to live video and live stats of the games can be found on men's lacrosse online schedule page.

Eric Stephens is the Director of Athletic Communications and Events for Westminster College in Salt Lake City, Utah. Westminster is a provisional member of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference at the NCAA Division II level.