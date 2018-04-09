With spring break going on for numerous school districts across the state, it was a relatively quiet week on the track last week.

There were a handful of notable performances though in the sprints. East’s William Prettyman lowered his state-best 100 meter time to 10.82 at the All-City Meet at the University of Utah, while Enterprise’s Jaslyn Gardner lowered her state-best 100 time to 11.94 at the Hurricane Rotary Invitational.

This week there are six notable meets across the state, stretching from Logan to Desert Hills, in what figures to be a big week for notable track & field performances.

Here’s a run down of up to top 15 boys and girls track & field performances in each event three weeks into the track season.

Individuals are only listed once if they have multiple top-15 results in the same event and wind times are not included. Only performances at in-state sanctioned meets are included.

Note for coaches, if one of your athletes has a top-15 performance that isn’t listed, please contact prep editor James Edward at prepstats@desnews.com.

Boys top performances

100 meters

10.82 — William Prettyman, East, Jr. (4/5 at Utah)

10.96 — Zachary Davis, Wasatch, Sr. (3/30 at Maple Mountain)

11.01 — Colin Reid, Maple Mountain, Sr. (3/30 at Maple Mountain)

11.02 — Nathan Kaufusi, Syracuse, Jr. (3/21 at Davis)

11.10 — Keivontae Washington, Snow Canyon, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

11.11 — Braiden Ivie, Emery. So. (3/10 at Grand)

11.13 — Trey Jackson, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/31 at UVU)

11.15 — Dominic Bentil, Lone Peak, Sr. (4/6 at Hurricane)

11.19 — Sean Holloway, Springville, Sr. (3/30 at Maple Mountain)

11.24 — Brendon Redford, Davis, Jr. (3/21 at Davis)

11.24 — Clayton Schmidt, Skyridge, Sr. (3/31 at UVU)

11.30 — Jacob Mpungi, Pine View, Sr. (3/21 at Davis)

11.31 — Heath Hemming, Weber, Sr. (3/21 at Davis)

11.32 — Mitchell Wright, Canyon View, Sr. (3/21 at Davis)

11.34 — Xakai Harry, Davis, Sr. (3/21 at Davis)

Note: State record is 10.47 by Murray’s Brian Hazelgren in 1981

200 meters

21.45 — William Prettyman, East, Jr. (3/21 at Davis)

21.73 — Nathan Kaufusi, Syracuse, Jr. (3/21 at Davis)

22.23 — Brendan Redford, Davis, Jr. (3/21 at Davis)

22.37 — Braiden Ivie, Emery, So. (3/10 at Grand)

22.37 — Keivontae Washington, Pine View, Sr. (3/24 at Pine View)

22.51 — James Dunyon, Herriman, Sr. (3/21 at Davis)

22.51 — Josh Taylor, Skyridge, Jr. (3/31 at UVU)

22.55 — Jace Jensen, Bountiful, Jr. (3/28 at Syracuse)

22.56 — Dominic Bentil, Lone Peak, Sr. (4/6 at Hurricane)

22.58 — Clayton Schmidt, Skyridge, Sr. (3/31 at UVU)

22.60 — Xakai Harry, Davis, Sr. (3/21 at Davis)

22.73 — Kam Radebaugh, Orem, Jr. (3/31 at UVU)

22.75 — Travis Mohney, Riverton, Sr. (3/31 at UVU)

22.80 — Sean Holloway, Springville, Sr. (3/30 at Maple Mountain)

22.81 — Porter Ellis, Lone Peak, Jr. (3/31 at UVU)

Note: State record is 21.17 by Syracuse’s Hunter Woodhall in 2017

400 meters

48.38 — Josh Taylor, Skyridge, Jr. (3/31 at UVU)

48.75 — Trey Jackson, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/31 at UVU)

48.95 — Nathan Kaufusi, Syracuse, Jr. (3/28 at Syracuse)

49.29 — Jace Jensen, Bountiful, Jr. (3/28 at Syracuse)

49.70 — Kam Radebaugh, Orem, Jr. (3/31 at UVU)

49.80 — Dominic Bentil, Lone Peak, Sr. (4/6 at Hurricane)

50.13 — Brandon Williams, Orem, Sr. (3/24 at Pine View)

50.34 — Jaylen Reary, Union, Sr. (3/31 at UVU)

50.82 — Ian Bonney, Murray, Jr. (3/24 at Copper Hills)

50.94 — Andrei Hinckley, Wasatch, Sr. (3/24 at Pine View)

51.00 — Kade Jensen, Richfield, Jr. (3/31 at UVU)

51.03 — Ty Burke, Syracuse, So. (3/28 at Syracuse)

51.04 — Turner Koyle, Millard, Sr. (3/31 at UVU)

51.08 — Dawson Stokes, Maple Mountain, Sr. (3/30 at Maple Mountain)

51.20 — Dylan Reaves, Northridge, Jr. (3/28 at Syracuse)

Note: State record is 46.24 by Syracuse’s Hunter Woodhall in 2017

800 meters

1:56.47 — Caleb Armstrong, Hurricane, Jr. (3/24 at Pine View)

1:56.76 — Joe Corbridge, American Fork, Jr. (3/31 at UVU)

1:57.14 — Brandon Williams, Orem, Sr. (3/31 at UVU)

1:57.60 — Jason Davis, Woods Cross, Jr. (3/24 at Pine View)

1:58.32 — Craik Evans, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/23 at Juab)

1:59.08 — Dylan Tidwell, Bingham, Jr. (3/21 at Davis)

1:59.08 — Brian Schulz, Pleasant Grove, Sr. (3/31 at UVU)

1:59.35 — Anthony Jacobo, Northridge, Jr. (3/28 at Syracuse)

1:59.46 — Jonathan Monsen, Richfield, Sr. (3/31 at UVU)

1:59.59 — Logan Anderson, Westlake, Sr. (3/31 at UVU)

1:59.85 — Ben Berlin, Timpanogos, Sr. (3/24 at Pine View)

1:59.85 — Brennan Benson, Timpanogos (3/17 at Timpanogos)

1:59.86 — Mitchell Clove, Davis, Jr. (3/28 at Syracuse)

1:59.95 — Zarek Proffit, Snow Canyon, So. (3/24 at Pine View)

1:59.96 — Ammon Brock, Timpview, Sr. (3/31 at UVU)

Note: State record is 1:49.77 by Davis’ Logan MacKay in 2016

1,600 meters

4:11.09 — Aidan Troutner, Timpview, Sr. (3/31 at UVU)

4:19.63 — Jensen Lambert, Cedar, Sr. (3/24 at Pine View)

4:21.71 — Justin Hartshorn, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/31 at UVU)

4:21.98 — Logan Anderson, Westlake, Sr. (3/31 at UVU)

4:22.23 — Wyatt Evans, Spanish Fork, Jr. (3/24 at Pine View)

4:23.83 — Stetson Moss, Bonneville, So. (3/31 at UVU)

4:24.02 — Brennan Benson, Timpanogos, Sr. (3/24 at Pine View)

4:24.03 — Dalton Brems, American Fork, Jr. (3/31 at UVU)

4:24.48 — Caleb Armstrong, Hurricane, Jr. (3/17 at Timpanogos)

4:24.58 — Ryan Raff, Lehi (3/17 at Timpanogos)

4:25.19 — Ammon Brock, Timpview, Sr. (3/31 at UVU)

4:25.71 — Spencer Robinson, Timpanogos, Sr. (3/24 at Pine View)

4:27.75 — Jacob Hansen, Woods Cross, Sr. (3/24 at Pine View)

4:27.99 — Luke Grundvig, American Fork, Jr. (3/31 at UVU)

4:28.29 — Ben Brockbank, Skyridge, So. (3/31 at UVU)

Note: State record is 4:06.22 by American Fork’s Casey Clinger in 2017

3,200 meters

9:17.15 — Brandon Garnica, Springville, Sr. (3/24 at Pine View)

9:19.90 — Aidan Troutner, Timpview, Sr. (3/24 at Copper Hills)

9:24.60 — Grant Gardner, Springville, Jr. (3/24 at Pine View)

9:25.34 — Caleb Armstrong, Hurricane, Jr. (3/24 at Pine View)

9:25.83 — Jensen Lambert, Cedar, Sr. (3/24 at Pine View)

9:26.66 — Ryan Raff, Lehi (3/17 at Timpanogos)

9:27.51 — Garrett Faragher, Mountain View (3/17 at Timpanogos)

9:28.57 — Wyatt Evans, Spanish Fork, Jr. (3/24 at Pine View)

9:31.45 — Logan Anderson, Westlake (3/17 at Timpanogos)

9:39.89 — Thomas Boyden, Skyline, So. (3/24 at Pine View)

9:41.56 — Brennan Benson, Timpanogos, Sr. (3/24 at Pine View)

9:41.95 — Dalton Brems, American Fork, Jr. (3/24 at Pine View)

9:44.31 — Jared Suruky, Orem, Sr. (3/24 at Pine View)

9:44.57 — Jacob Hansen, Woods Cross, Sr. (3/24 at Pine View)

9:45.62 — Carter Norton, Timpview, Sr. (3/24 at Copper Hills)

Note: State record is 8:49.08 by Park City’s Ben Saarel in 2013

110 hurdles

14.70 — Carter Reynolds, Desert Hills, Sr. (3/24 at Pine View)

14.92 — Heath Hemming, Weber, Sr. (3/21 at Davis)

14.93 — Andrew Simonsen, Davis, Sr. (3/21 at Davis)

15.02 — Trent Mauer, Cedar, Sr. (4/6 at Hurricane)

15.12 — Bennet Hill, Wasatch, Sr. (3/30 at Maple Mountain)

15.33 — James Dunyon, Herriman, Sr. (3/21 at Davis)

15.54 — Dillon Jensen, Timpview (3/17 at Timpanogos)

15.56 — Logan Orr, Corner Canyon (3/17 at Timpanogos)

15.56 — Harmon Hemming, Weber, So. (3/21 at Davis)

15.84 — Zack Olsen, Davis, Sr. (3/21 at Davis)

15.85 — Tate Denos, Desert Hills, Jr. (3/10 at Snow Canyon)

15.86 — Maxwell Swain, Viewmont, Sr. (3/21 at Davis)

15.87 — Braydon Cavalieri, Canyon View, Jr. (4/6 at Hurricane)

15.95 — Porter Sweat, Davis, Sr. (3/21 at Davis)

15.97 — Devon Roberts, Bear River, Jr. (3/23 at Box Elder)

Note: State record is 13.81 by West Jordan’s Jake Garlick in 2000

300 hurdles

38.24 — Andrew Simonsen, Davis, Sr. (3/28 at Syracuse)

39.43 — Caleb Kamalu, Davis, Sr. (3/28 at Syracuse)

39.65 — Logan Orr, Corner Canyon, Sr. (3/24 at Pine View)

39.86 — Carter Reynolds, Desert Hills, Sr. (3/10 at Snow Canyon)

40.36 — Kanyon Lamb, Panguitch, Jr. (3/24 at Pine View)

40.40 — Parker Farnworth, Maple Mountain, Jr. (3/30 at Maple Mountain)

40.46 — James Dunyon, Herriman, Sr. (3/31 at Copper Hills)

40.76 — Devon Roberts, Bear River, Jr. (3/28 at Box Elder)

40.81 — Jake McArthur, Pine View, Sr. (4/6 at Hurricane)

41.00 — Jake Hill, Wasatch, Sr. (3/30 at Maple Mountain)

41.35 — Cole Noriega, Davis, So. (3/28 at Syracuse)

41.36 — Jaymen Brough, Delta, Jr. (4/6 at Manti)

41.46 — Scott Davies, Syracuse, Sr. (3/28 at Syracuse)

41.61 — Bracken Forsyth, Layton, Jr. (3/28 at Syracuse)

41.65 — Scott Davies, Syracuse, Sr. (3/21 at Davis)

Note: State record is 36.30 by Woods Cross’ Cam Dopp in 2013

4x100 Relay

42.86 — Riverton (3/31 at UVU)

43.00 — Davis (3/28 at Syracuse)

43.06 — Maple Mountain (3/30 at Maple Mountain)

43.15 — Lone Peak (3/17 at Timpanogos)

43.17 — Skyridge (3/23 at Juab)

43.34 — Herriman (3/31 at Copper Hills)

43.51 — Orem (3/31 at UVU)

43.68 — Bingham (3/31 at Copper Hills)

43.82 — Springville (3/30 at Maple Mountain)

43.88 — Copper Hills (3/24 at Copper Hills)

43.91 — Cyprus (3/24 at Copper Hills)

44.10 — American Fork (3/24 at Copper Hills)

44.15 — West Jordan (3/31 at UVU)

44.20 — East (3/21 at Davis)

44.43 — Hurricane (4/6 at Hurricane)

Note: State record is 41.46 by Orem in 2015

4x400 Relay

3:22.59 — Syracuse (3/28 at Syracuse)

3:23.58 — Davis (3/28 at Syracuse)

3:27.25 — Bingham (3/31 at Copper Hills)

3:27.27 — Skyridge (3/31 at UVU)

3:28.43 — Canyon View (3/31 at UVU)

3:28.66 — Bountiful (3/28 at Syracuse)

3:28.89 — Herriman (3/31 at Copper Hills)

3:29.96 — West Jordan (3/31 at UVU)

3:30.35 — Orem (3/17 at Timpanogos)

3:30.78 — Riverton (3/31 at UVU)

3:31.58 — Snow Canyon (3/24 at Pine View)

3:32.07 — Northridge (3/28 at Syracuse)

3:32.80 — Copper Hills (3/31 at Copper Hills)

3:33.02 — Richfield (3/31 at UVU)

3:33.55 — Delta (4/6 at Manti)

Note: State record is 3:16.19 by Syracuse in 2017

Sprint Medley Relay

3:33.99 — American Fork (3/31 at UVU)

3:37.92 — Hurricane (3/24 at Pine View)

3:37.94 — Timpanogos (3/24 at Pine View)

3:39.10 — Bingham (3/17 at Kearns)

3:39.23 — Viewmont (3/28 at Syracuse)

3:41.62 — Pine View (3/24 at Pine View)

3:43.06 — Orem (3/24 at Pine View)

2:32.21 — Canyon View (4/6 at Hurricane)

3:44.01 — Northridge (3/21 at Davis)

3:44.07 — Woods Cross (3/28 at Syracuse)

3:46.50 — Syracuse (3/28 at Syracuse)

3:46.87 — Pine View (3/24 at Pine View)

3:48.07 — Manti (3/31 at UVU)

3:48.27 — Syracuse (3/21 at Davis)

3:48.93 — Green Canyon(3/28 at Box Elder)

Note: State record is 3:28.73 by Davis in 2016

High jump

6’07 — Xakai Harry, Davis, Sr. (3/21 at Davis)

6’05 — Jonathan Holman, Springville, So. (3/30 at Maple Mountain)

6’04 — Max Wallentine, Salem Hills, Sr. (3/30 at Maple Mountain)

6’04 — Jaymen Brough, Delta, Jr. (4/6 at Manti)

6’03 — Logan Martin, Weber, Jr. (3/21 at Davis)

6’03 — Enrique Olivia, Bingham, Jr. (3/31 at Copper Hills)

6’03 — Edward Burton, Syracuse, Jr. (3/28 at Syracuse)

6’03 — Kale Thomas, Davis, So. (3/28 at Syracuse)

6’03 — Chris Ohman, Springville, Sr. (3/30 at Maple Mountain)

6’03 — Parker Farnworth, Maple Mountain, Jr. (3/30 at Maple Mountain)

6’02 — Tyler Marz, Desert Hills, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

6’02 — Joe Dumsa, Jordan, Sr. (3/17 at Kearns)

6’02 — Jay Gardner, Enterprise, Sr. (3/24 at Pine View)

6’02 — Austin Child, Skyridge, Jr. (3/31 at UVU)

6’02 — Jarom Smith, American Fork, Jr. (3/31 at UVU)

6’02 — Kinnen Clark, Rich, Sr. (4/6 at Uintah)

Note: State record is 7’2.00 by Snow Canyon’s Adam Timo in 2008.

Long jump

23’01.00 — Caleb Christensen, Sky View, Jr. (3/28 at Box Elder)

22’08.00 — Joshua Hartvigsen, East, Jr. (4/5 at Utah)

22’04.00 — William Prettyman, East, Jr. (4/5 at Utah)

22’03.00 — Xakai Harry, Davis, Sr. (3/28 at Syracuse)

21’11.00 — Carson Smith, Layton, Sr. (3/21 at Davis)

21’11.00 — Parker Farnsworth, Maple Mountain, Jr. (3/23 at Juab)

21’10.50 — Zachary Davis, Wasatch, Sr. (3/30 at Maple Mountain)

21’07.00 — Allan Ahanonu, West Jordan (3/17 at Timpanogos)

21’07.00 — Payton Pace, Uintah, Sr. (4/6 at Uintah)

21’06.00 — Hyrum Parry, Box Elder, Sr. (3/28 at Syracuse)

21’05.50 — Derek Hilliam, Carbon, Jr. (3/20 at Emery)

21’04.00 — Gideon Argyle, Payson, Jr. (3/31 at UVU)

21’03.00 — Joshua Hartvigsen, East (3/17 at Timpanogos)

21’02.50 — Joey Brand, Corner Canyon, Sr. (3/30 at Maple Mountain)

21’00.00 — William Prettyman, East (3/17 at Timpanogos)

20’11.50 — Devonte Major, Hunter, Sr. (3/23 at Box Elder)

Note: State record is 23’10.50 by Davis’ Xakai Harry in 2017.

Shot put

63’06.50 — Austin Carter, Beaver, Sr. (3/31 at UVU)

60’02.00 — Jaren Kump, Herriman, Sr. (3/21 at Davis)

52’09.00 — Robert Campbell, Hurricane, Sr. (3/24 at Pine View)

52’02.00 — Karter Shaw, Herriman, Sr. (3/31 at Copper Hills)

51’10.00 — Easton Payne, Bear River, Sr. (3/28 at Box Elder)

51’00.00 — Jay Wadley, Viewmont, Sr. (3/28 at Syracuse)

50’09.00 — Blake Freeland, Herriman, Jr. (3/21 at Davis)

49’10.75 — Trey Andersen, Lehi, Jr. (3/31 at UVU)

49’08.00 — Dillon Petty, Morgan, Sr. (3/24 at Pine View)

49’02.00 — Junior Iketau, Spanish Fork, Jr. (3/30 at Maple Mountain)

48’06.50 — Tanner Hermann, Desert Hills, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

47’11.50 — Hunter Greer, Timpanogos, Sr. (3/31 at UVU)

47’05.00 — Jared Brown, Stansbury, Jr. (3/31 at UVU)

47’01.50 — Alex Knudson, Maple Mountain, Sr. (3/30 at Maple Mountain)

46’10.25 — Kyle Abundo, Juan Diego, Sr. (3/31 at Copper Hills)

Note: State record is 66’06.50 by Mountain View’s Leif Arrhenius in 2004

Discus

163’10.00 — Jay Wadley, Viewmont, Sr. (3/28 at Syracuse)

159’07.25 — Austin Carter, Beaver, Sr. (3/31 at UVU)

147’09.50 — Garrett Ford, Northridge, Sr. (3/28 at Syracuse)

146’10.50 — Christian Johnson, Skyridge, Jr. (3/31 at UVU)

146’10.50 — Jared Brown, Stansbury, Jr. (4/5 at Utah)

145’02.25 — Austin Kirkby, Orem, Sr. (3/31 at UVU)

144’03.50 — Connor Ware, Grantsville, Sr. (4/5 at Utah)

143’10.00 — Mason Liti, Desert Hills, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

143’03.00 — Easton Payne, Bear River, Sr. (3/23 at Box Elder)

142’10.00 — Karter Shaw, Herriman, Sr. (3/31 at Copper Hills)

142’06.00 — Jaren Kump, Herriman, Sr. (3/21 at Davis)

141’00.00 — Ryan Warner, Desert Hills, Jr. (4/6 at Hurricane)

140’11.00 — Angel Garcia, Tooele, Sr. (4/5 at Utah)

139’10.75 — Dillon Petty, Morgan, Sr. (3/31 at UVU)

139’04.00 — Nainoa Medeiros, Bountiful, Sr. (3/28 at Syracuse)

Note: State record is 225’05.00 by Mountain View’s Nik Arrhenius in 2001

Javelin

187’09.00 — Isaac Tribett, Salem Hills, Sr. (3/23 at Juab)

183’06.00 — Cooper Legas, Pine View, Jr. (3/31 at UVU)

170’09.50 — Matt Kitchen, Dixie, Sr. (4/6 at Hurricane)

166’04.00 — Preston Huntsman, Hurricane, Sr. (3/24 at Pine View)

166’02.00 — Jake Nelson, Canyon View, Jr. (3/24 at Pine View)

164’04.00 — Samuel Hansen, Syracuse, Jr. (3/28 at Syracuse)

164’02.00 — Isaac Semadeni, Logan, Sr. (3/28 at Box Elder)

164’01.00 — Carson Smith, Layton, Sr. (3/21 at Davis)

161’02.00 — Jackson Rowley, Juab, Sr. (3/23 at Juab)

159’03.00 — Blake Freeland, Herriman, Jr. (3/21 at Davis)

159’01.00 — Connor Thompson, Juan Diego, Sr. (3/24 at Pine View)

157’04.00 — Carson Veazie, Riverton, Sr. (3/21 at Davis)

157’02.00 — Kade Harrop, Ben Lomond, Sr. (3/23 at Juab)

156’04.50 — Drake Fakahua, Cedar, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

156’00.00 — Logan Wilkey, Timpanogos, Sr. (3/31 at UVU)

Note: State record is 217’09.50 by Jordan’s Austin Kafentzis in 2014

Pole vault

14’01 — Robbie Walker, Riverton, Jr. (3/31 at UVU)

13’06 — Porter Westerlind, Bingham, Sr. (3/31 at UVU)

13’02 — Trenton James, Riverton, Sr. (3/21 at Davis)

13’00 — Isaac Semadeni, Logan, Sr. (3/28 at Box Elder)

12’08 — D.A. Marcyes, Davis, Jr. (3/28 at Syracuse)

12’08 — Ben Taylor, Taylorsville, Sr. (3/31 at Copper Hills)

12’03 — Colton Schmitz, Copper Hills, Jr. (3/31 at Copper Hills)

12’02 — Colin Shill, Davis, Sr. (3/21 at Davis)

12’02 — Kaden Peterson, Davis, Sr. (3/28 at Syracuse)

12’00 — Dallin Riley, Lone Peak (3/17 at Timpanogos)

12’00 — Bryant McMullin, Riverton, So. (3/31 at UVU)

11’09 — Ryan Simmons, Copper Hills, Sr. (3/31 at Copper Hills)

11’08 — Adam Dayley, Herriman, Sr. (3/21 at Davis)

11’08 — Hayden Conrad, Davis, Jr. (3/21 at Davis)

11’08 — Jackson Morley, Viewmont, Jr. (3/28 at Syracuse)

11’08 — Isaac Duncan, Syracuse, Jr. (3/28 at Syracuse)

11’08 — Ryker Craythorne, Syracuse, Jr. (3/28 at Syracuse)

Note: State record is 16’2.25 by Davis’ Dixon Brown in 1995

Girls top performances

100 meters

11.94 — Jaslyn Gardner, Enterprise, Sr. (4/6 at Hurricane)

12.42 — Meghan Hunter, Provo, Jr. (3/31 at UVU)

12.48 — Paje Rasmussen, Corner Canyon, Fr. (3/30 at Maple Mountain)

12.51 — Krista Farley, Weber, Sr. (3/21 at Davis)

12.65 — Julia Hunt, Cedar, Sr. (3/24 at Pine View)

12.76 — Jada Ragin, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/31 at UVU)

12.79 — Elizabeth Norton, Lone Peak, Fr. (3/23 at Juab)

12.80 — Kaitlyn Esquivel, Park City, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

12.81 — Claire Johnson, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/23 at Juab)

12.81 — Sara Wynn, Syracuse, Sr. (3/28 at Syracuse)

12.82 — Kamryn Wiese, Syracuse, So. (3/28 at Syracuse)

12.82 — Mckinley Gallyer, Altamont, Jr. (4/6 at Uintah)

12.84 — Ashlynn Campos, Weber, Jr. (3/21 at Davis)

12.85 — Haylie Anderson, Clearfield, Sr. (3/28 at Syracuse)

Note: State record is 11.68 by Herriman’s Kaysha Love in 2014

200 meters

24.58 — Meghan Hunter, Provo, Jr. (3/17 at Timpanogos)

24.98 — Jaslyn Gardner, Enterprise, Sr. (4/6 at Hurricane)

25.72 — Brittany Cardall, Syracuse, Jr. (3/21 at Davis)

25.86 — Nicole Critchfield, Corner Canyon, Sr. (3/31 at UVU)

25.97 — Sarah Wynn, Syracuse, Fr. (3/28 at Syracuse)

26.09 — Jasie York, Cedar, Jr. (3/24 at Pine View)

26.16 — Alison Richter, Lone Peak, Fr. (3/31 at UVU)

26.21 — Emily Ellis, Lone Peak, Sr. (4/6 at Hurricane)

26.22 — Kelsey Steed, Syracuse, So. (3/28 at Syracuse)

26.29 — Krista Farley, Weber, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

26.32 — Jade Wimmer, Gunnison, So. (4/6 at Manti)

26.35 — Jada Ragin, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/31 at UVU)

26.36 — Mckinley Gallyer, Altamont, Jr. (3/31 at UVU)

26.44 — Amy Ballard, Lehi, Jr. (3/31 at UVU)

26.46 — Gabi Uboldi, Davis, Sr. (3/28 at Syracuse)

26.52 — Elizabeth Norton, Lone Peak, Fr. (3/23 at Juab)

Note: State record is 23.75 by Enterprise’s Jaslyn Gardner in 2017

400 meters

53.56 — Meghan Hunter, Provo, Jr. (3/31 at UVU)

56.49 — Alison Richter, Lone Peak, Fr. (3/31 at UVU)

57.29 — Jasie York, Cedar, Jr. (3/24 at Pine View)

57.61 — Myley Alexander, Westlake, Jr. (3/31 at UVU)

58.56 — Larissa Dabb, Canyon View, Jr. (3/31 at UVU)

58.86 — Emily Ellis, Lone Peak, Sr. (4/6 at Hurricane)

59.05 — Hayle Mather, Riverton, Sr. (3/31 at UVU)

59.77 — Laura Lundahl, Brighton, So. (3/24 at Copper Hills)

59.87 — Kelsey Steed, Syracuse, So. (3/28 at Syracuse)

59.93 — Annie Murdock, Highland, So. (4/5 at Utah)

1:00.01 — Rachael Hunt, Cedar, Sr. (3/24 at Pine View)

1:00.11 — Kennedy Peck, Desert Hills, Jr. (3/24 at Pine View)

1:00.15 — Myley Alexander, Westlake (3/17 at Timpanogos)

1:00.23 — Madison Hooper, Hillcrest, Sr. (3/24 at Copper Hills)

1:00.41 — Sydney Hales, Wasatch, So. (3/24 at Pine View)

Note: State record is 53.39 by Spanish Fork’s Natalie Stewart in 2008

800 meters

2:14.07 — Carlee Hansen, Woods Cross, Fr. (3/28 at Syracuse)

2:14.38 — Sadie Sargent, North Summit, Sr. (3/31 at UVU)

2:17.03 — Heidi Sumsion, Springville (3/17 at Timpanogos)

2:18.12 — Madison Moffit, Timpanogos, Sr. (3/24 at Pine View)

2:19.00 — Laurie Murphy, Bountiful, Jr. (3/28 at Syracuse)

2:19.58 — Abby Jensen, Westlake (3/17 at Timpanogos)

2:20.76 — Kennedy Powell, Union, Sr. (3/31 at UVU)

2:21.03 — Ali Bybee, Lone Peak, Jr. (3/23 at Juab)

2:21.14 — Sydney Hedquist, Davis, Fr. (3/28 at Syracuse)

2:21.20 — Porsche Eismann, Westlake, So. (3/31 at UVU)

2:21.99 — Trinity Schimbeck, Desert Hills, Jr. (3/24 at Pine View)

2:22.12 — Alli Baker, Pine View, Fr. (4/6 at Hurricane)

2:22.16 — Kaysie Klemic, Cedar, Jr. (3/24 at Pine View)

2:22.38 — Helena Miyazawa, Mountain View (3/17 at Timpanogos)

2:22.77 — Aniya Bobo, Weber, Jr. (3/21 at Davis)

Note: State record is 2:08.45 by Davis’ Shea Martinez in 2013

1,600 meters

4:58.11 — Carlee Hansen, Woods Cross, Fr. (3/24 at Pine View)

5:03.08 — Camille Winterton, Skyline, Sr. (3/24 at Pine View)

5:03.92 — Sadie Sargent, North Summit, Sr. (3/31 at UVU)

5:05.39 — Madison Moffitt, Timpanogos, Sr. (3/24 at Pine View)

5:06.70 — Abby Jensen, Westlake, Jr. (3/23 at Juab)

5:07.25 — Alissa Fielding, Mountain View, Sr. (3/30 at Maple Mountain)

5:07.31 — Heidi Sumsion, Springville, Fr. (3/30 at Maple Mountain)

5:07.37 — Ali Bybee, Lone Peak, Jr. (3/31 at UVU)

5:08.33 — Abby West, Wasatch, Sr. (3/24 at Pine View)

5:08.66 — Anna Martin, Lehi, So. (3/31 at UVU)

5:09.77 — Grace Burnett, Skyline, Jr. (3/24 at Pine View)

5:10.70 — Mic Webster, Cedar, Jr. (3/24 at Pine View)

5:11.11 — Harley Taylor, Cedar, Jr. (3/24 at Pine View)

5:12.08 — Taylor Viertel, Timapnogos, Sr. (3/24 at Pine View)

5:13.07 — Karli Branch, Corner Canyon, Jr. (3/31 at UVU)

Note: State record is 4:45.13 by Ogden’s Sarah Feeny in 2014

3,200 meters

10:53.32 — Camille Winterton, Skyline, Sr. (3/24 at Pine View)

11:02.90 — Carlee Hansen, Woods Cross, Fr. (3/24 at Pine View)

11:03.74 — Abby West, Wasatch, Sr. (3/24 at Pine View)

11:05.39 — Samantha Nelson, Desert Hills, Jr. (3/24 at Pine View)

11:05.85 — Bailey Brinkerhoff, Desert Hills, Jr. (3/24 at Pine View)

11:05.89 — Anna Martin, Lehi (3/17 at Timpanogos)

11:10.33 — Grace Burnett, Skyline, Jr. (3/24 at Pine View)

11.16.58 — Kiana Campbell, Maple Mountain, Sr. (3/30 at Maple Mountain)

11:17.89 — Mica Rivera, Herriman, Sr. (3/31 at Copper Hills)

11:18.90 — Ellie Lundgreen, Davis, Jr. (3/28 at Syracuse)

11:20.24 — Harley Taylor, Cedar, Jr. (3/24 at Pine View)

11:20.59 — Abby Jensen, Westlake, Jr. (3/23 at Juab)

11:22.42 — Heidi Sumsion, Springville, Fr. (3/30 at Maple Mountain)

11:25.56 — Mic Webster, Cedar, Jr. (3/24 at Pine View)

11:30.62 — Shanee Harris, Box Elder, Jr. (3/28 at Box Elder)

Note: State record is 10:13.86 by Ogden’s Sarah Feeny in 2014

100 hurdles

14.88 — Brianna White, West, Sr. (4/5 at Utah)

15.04 — Emma Aldred, American Fork, Sr. (3/31 at UVU)

15.06 — Katrina Broadhead, Layton, Sr. (3/28 at Syracuse)

15.36 — Alexis Koetitz, Box Elder, Sr. (3/28 at Box Elder)

15.53 — Hannah Stuart, Desert Hills, Fr. (4/6 at Hurricane)

15.55 — Halle Livingston, Ridgeline, Jr. (3/28 at Box Elder)

15.61 — Lindsey Middleton, Timpview, Sr. (3/31 at UVU)

15.80 — Lizzie Mitton, Timpview, Sr. (3/31 at UVU)

15.90 — Madeline Martin, Hillcrest, Sr. (3/31 at UVU)

16.09 — Kimball Clements, Spanish Fork, Jr. (3/30 at Maple Mountain)

16.16 — Hanna Lindsey, Salem Hills, Jr. (3/30 at Maple Mountain)

16.18 — Abbie Cox, Morgan, So. (3/31 at UVU)

16.21 — Daisy Barker, Layton, Sr. (3/28 at Syracuse)

16.28 — Brittany Kuhn, Hunter, Jr. (3/23 at Box Elder)

16.42 — Lauren Merrill, Orem, Jr. (3/31 at UVU)

16.47 — Gwyn Romrell, Riverton, Sr. (3/21 at Davis)

Note: State record is 14.08 by East’s Sue DeVries in 1983

300 hurdles

45.64 — Emma Aldred, American Fork, Sr. (3/31 at UVU)

45.73 — Madeline Martin, Hillcrest, Sr. (3/31 at UVU)

45.93 — Brittany Cardall, Syracuse, Jr. (3/21 at Syracuse)

46.32 — Alexis Koetitz, Box Elder, Sr. (3/23 at Box Elder)

46.43 — Ally Gomm, Provo, Jr. (3/31 at UVU)

46.64 — Madelyn Eaton, Maple Mountain, Jr. (3/30 at Maple Mountain)

46.77 — Alexis Trejo, Weber, Sr. (3/21 at Davis)

47.02 — Julia Hunt, Cedar, Sr. (3/24 at Pine View)

47.37 — Lauren Merill, Orem, Jr. (3/31 at UVU)

47.43 — Gwyn Romrell, Riverton, Sr. (3/31 at UVU)

47.59 — Chloe Taylor, Desert Hills, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

47.66 — Kayla Butterfield, Herriman, Jr. (3/21 at Davis)

47.68 — Bailey Kealamakia, Davis, So. (3/28 at Syracuse)

47.81 — Mayci Torgersen, North Sevier, So. (4/6 at Manti)

Note: State record is 41.54 by Sky View’s Brenna Porter in 2013

4x100 Relay

49.06 — Lone Peak (3/31 at UVU)

49.19 — Syracuse (3/21 at Davis)

49.24 — Corner Canyon (3/30 at Maple Mountain)

49.84 — Weber (3/21 at Davis)

49.85 — Orem (3/31 at UVU)

50.00 — Provo (3/17 at Timpanogos)

50.07 — Herriman (3/21 at Davis)

50.45 — Riverton (3/31 at UVU)

50.53 — Davis (3/28 at Syracuse)

50.56 — Skyridge (3/31 at UVU)

50.57 — American Fork (3/31 at UVU)

50.62 — Orem (3/24 at Pine View)

51.29 — Timpview (3/31 at UVU)

51.62 — Maple Mountain (3/30 at Maple Mountain)

Note: State record is 47.33 by Herriman in 2014

4x400 Relay

4:04.73 — Riverton (3/31 at UVU)

4:04.84 — Weber (3/21 at Davis)

4:06.62 — Layton (3/28 at Syracuse)

4:07.06 — Lone Peak (3/23 at Juab)

4:09.30 — Woods Cross (3/28 at Syracuse)

4:11.23 — West Jordan (3/31 at UVU)

4:12.56 — Park City (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

4:13.33 — Maple Mountain (3:23 at Juab)

4:14.60 — Timpanogos (3/17 at Timpanogos)

4:14.83 — Orem (3/31 at UVU)

4:15.86 — Desert Hills (3/24 at Pine View)

4:16.11 — Wasatch (3/24 at Pine View)

4:16.51 — Mountain View (3/31 at UVU)

4:17.76 — Timpanogos (3/24 at Pine View)

4:17.98 — North Summit (4/6 at Manti)

Note: State record is 3:50.70 by Spanish Fork in 2005

Sprint Medley Relay

4:15.51 — Westlake (3/31 at UVU)

4:16.09 — Woods Cross (3/24 at Pine View)

4:18.92 — American Fork (3/31 at UVU)

4:22.40 — Herriman (3/31 at Copper Hills)

4:24.00 — Box Elder (3/23 at Box Elder)

4:26.07 — Cedar (4/6 at Hurricane)

4:26.68 — Lone Peak (3/17 at Timpanogos)

4:28.81 — Pine View (3/24 at Pine View)

4:31.05 — North Summit (4/6 at Manti)

4:31.13 — Davis (3/21 at Davis)

4:31.34 — Bear River (3/28 at Box Elder)

4:31.57 — Hurricane (4/6 at Hurricane)

4:31.90 — Maple Mountain (3/23 at Juab)

4:35.34 — Orem (3/24 at Pine View)

4:35.79 — Timpanogos (3/17 at Timpanogos)

Note: State record is 3:50.92 by Spanish Fork in 2008

High jump

5’04 — Kapri Orton, Panguitch, Jr. (3/24 at Pine View

5’03 — Kamryn Wiese, Syracuse, So. (3/21 at Davis)

5’03 — Kenda Middleton, Timpanogos, Sr. (3/17 at Timpanogos)

5’03 — Brooke Vance, Salem Hills, So. (3/30 at Maple Mountain)

5’03 — Rachel Garner, Bonneville, Sr. (3/31 at UVU)

5’02 — Lauren Jardine, Pleasant Grove (3/17 at Timpanogos)

5’02 — Madison Clark, Desert Hills, Sr. (3/24 at Pine View)

5’02 — Halle Livingston, Ridgeline, Jr. (3/28 at Box Elder)

5’02 — Andreanna McKee, Box Elder, Sr. (3/28 at Box Elder)

5’01 — Cassidy, Henderson, Herriman, Jr. (3/21 at Davis)

5’01 — Sherry Nima, West Jordan, So. (3/24 at Copper Hills)

5’01 — Mikayla Stevens, Wasatch, Sr. (3/30 at Maple Mountain)

5’01 — Madelyn Eaton, Maple Mountain, Jr. (3/30 at Maple Mountain)

5’01 — Aubrey Tasker, Salem Hills, Jr. (3/30 at Maple Mountain)

5’01 — Courtney Robison, Maple Mountain, Jr. (3/30 at Maple Mountain)

5’01 — Abby Meck, Skyridge, Jr. (3/31 at UVU)

5’01 — Teesha Richins, North Summit, So. (4/6 at Manti)

Note: State record is 6’1.25 by Mountain View’s Julie Waters in 1981

Long jump

18’03.00 — Brianna White, West, Sr. (4/5 at Utah)

17’06.00 — Kelsey Steed, Syracuse, So. (3/28 at Syracuse)

17’02.75 — Kendra Middleton, Timpanogos, Sr. (3/31 at UVU)

17’01.00 — Katrina Broadhead, Layton, Sr. (3/28 at Syracuse)

17’00.00 — Krista Farley, Weber, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

16’11.00 — Kendra Middleton, Timpanogos (3/17 at Timpanogos)

16’10.75 — Camilla Andam, Copper Hills, So. (3/24 at Copper Hills)

16’10.50 — Daisy Barker, Layton, Sr. (3/28 at Syracuse)

16’10.00 — Amy Ballard, Lehi (3/17 at Timpanogos)

16’10.00 — Julia Miller, Bountiful, Sr. (3/23 at Box Elder)

16’10.00 — Lizzie Mitton, Timpview, Sr. (3/31 at UVU)

16’09.50 — Aleena Wilcox, Ridgeline, So. (3/28 at Box Elder)

16’08.25 — Jaslyn Gardner, Enterprise, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

16’07.00 — Nicole Critchfield, Corner Canyon (3/17 at Timpanogos)

16’06.25 — Brittany Cardall, Syracuse, Jr. (3/21 at Davis)

Note: State record is 19’04.75 by Alta’s Amy Menlove in 2001

Shot put

45’08.00 — Losa Latu, Herriman, Sr. (3/31 at Copper Hills)

40’10.50 — Miley Houghton, Salem Hills, Sr. (3/30 at Maple Mountain)

40’03.50 — Ella Burrows, Dixie, Sr. (4/6 at Hurricane)

39’00.00 — Pele Fa, Layton, Jr. (3/28 at Syracuse)

37’08.00 — Misini Fifita, Highland, Sr. (4/5 at Utah)

36’10.25 — Marcie Stapley, Morgan, Sr. (3/31 at UVU)

36’09.00 — Make Faufa, Herriman, Sr. (3/31 at Copper Hills)

36’06.50 — Maezzi Mund, Box Elder, Jr. (3/28 at Box Elder)

36’01.00 — Viola Talifa, Herriman, Sr. (3/21 at Davis)

35’09.00 — Kenzie Mason, North Sevier, Sr. (4/6 at Manti)

35’08.50 — Talaloa Sitauti, West, Fr. (4/5 at Utah)

34’11.75 — Brianna White, West, Sr. (3/31 at UVU)

34’11.00 — Kelbie Dayley, Hurricane, Sr. (4/6 at Hurricane)

34’08.00 — Rachel Deherrera, Syracuse, Sr. (3/28 at Syracuse)

34’03.50 — Christa Merrill, Herriman, So. (3/31 at Copper Hills)

Note: State record is 49’06.00 by Davis’ Kelli Burton in 2002

Discus

136’00.00 — Pele Fa, Layton, Jr. (3/28 at Syracuse)

121’02.00 — Tashena Ashby, Bountiful, Jr. (3/28 at Syracuse)

120’06.00 — Miley Houghton, Salem Hills, Sr. (3/23 at Juab)

117’03.00 — Lauren Olsen, Woods Cross, Sr. (3/24 at Pine View)

117’00.00 — Jaimee Paletta, Maple Mountain, Sr. (3/30 at Maple Mountain)

112’05.00 — Losa Latu, Herriman, Sr. (3/31 at Copper Hills)

111’08.25 — Marcie Stapley, Morgan, Sr. (3/31 at UVU)

109’02.50 — Maezzi Mund, Box Elder, Jr. (3/28 at Box Elder)

105’09.00 — Codie Talbot, Clearfield, Sr. (3/28 at Syracuse)

105’02.00 — Rachel Deherrera, Syracuse, Sr. (3/28 at Syracuse)

104’00.00 — Bailey Basinger, Bountiful, Sr. (3/21 at Davis)

103’05.50 — Kambri Curtis, Box Elder, Sr. (3/28 at Box Elder)

100’09.00 — Veda Gritts, Grand, Jr. (3/10 at Grand)

100’02.75 — Breanna Hood, Mountain View, Sr. (3/31 at UVU)

100’02.25 — Sammy Thomas, Tooele, Jr. (3/31 at UVU)

Note: State record is 160’10.00 by Clearfield’s Candice Workman in 2000

Javelin

121’02.75 — Linley White, Beaver, Sr. (3/31 at UVU)

117’04.00 — Celeste Fiame, Pine View, Sr. (3/24 at Pine View)

116’11.00 — Nicole Freestone, Jordan, Sr. (3/21 at Davis)

114’03.00 — Ashlee McUne, Green Canyon, Jr. (3/23 at Box Elder)

114’00.00 — Kenzie Mason, North Sevier, Sr. (3/20 at Emery)

113’05.00 — Asha Anderson, Delta, Jr. (4/6 at Manti)

112’11.00 — Lauren Olsen, Woods Cross, Sr. (3/28 at Syracuse)

111’02.00 — Cristal Elias, Canyon View, Sr. (3/24 at Pine View)

110’08.00 — Mataya Barney, Panguitch, So. (3/24 at Pine View)

110’05.75 — Jeanette Cram, Hurricane, Sr. (4/6 at Hurricane)

109’08.00 — Jaynie Glasmann, Park City, So. (3/24 at Pine View)

109’06.25 — Aislynn Weaver, Union, Sr. (3/31 at UVU)

109’03.50 — Cristal Elias, Canyon View, Sr. (3/31 at UVU)

109’01.00 — Saige Cowan, Juab, Sr. (3/23 at Juab)

108’03.00 — Kenzie Mason, North Sevier, Sr. (4/6 at Manti)

108’03.00 — Abigail Woolsey, Richrield, Sr. (4/6 at Manti)

Note: State record is 160’06.00 by Park City’s Chrissy Glasmann in 2014

Pole vault

11’06 — Hannah Stetler, Bingham, So. (3/31 at UVU)

11’03 — Lexi Wightman, Syracuse, Sr. (3/21 at Davis)

11’03 — Tara Sharp, Hillcrest, Sr. (3/31 at UVU)

10’09 — Anna Parkinson, Riverton, Sr. (3/21 at Davis)

10’00 — Maysen Rollo, Riverton, Sr. (3/31 at UVU)

9’09 — Ali Horsfall, Syracuse, Sr. (3/21 at Davis)

9’03 — Catherine Nemelka, Timpview, Sr. (3/31 at UVU)

9’03 — Olivia Finlayson, Hillcrest, Sr. (3/31 at UVU)

8’09 — Katie Fielden, Davis, Sr. (3/21 at Davis)

8’09 — Lindsay Akagi, Corner Canyon, Sr. (3/31 at UVU)

8’09 — Savannah Chapple, Bingham, So. (3/21 at Davis)

8’09 — Mariah Jenkins, Davis, Sr. (3/28 at Syracuse)

8’09 — Kylee Kimball, Riverton, So. (3/31 at UVU)

8’06 — Elizabeth Smith, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/31 at UVU)

8’06 — Summer Steeneck, Riverton, So. (3/31 at UVU)

Note: State record is 11’11.75 by Westlake’s Adara Christensen and Bingham’s Hannah Stetler in 2017