Former Skyline High and BYU fullback/running back Algernon Brown and former Southern Utah University standout Raysean Pringle took advantage of their chances over the weekend to make a strong impression, thanks to The Spring League.

The Spring League is “an elite developmental league and scouting event for professional football talent” held in Austin, Texas, that runs from March 28 to April 13.

Four teams are created from the nearly 170 players at the league, in its second year of existence, and during that time, four games are played. There first two were played last Saturday, and two more will be played this Thursday. It allows the players to be evaluated by NFL scouts and team personnel while receiving valuable instruction.

The most high-profile name at this year’s Spring League is former NFL first-round pick, quarterback Johnny Manziel.

A few of the highlights shared on social media from the first game from Saturday’s action — between the West and East squads — included a trio of nice plays from Brown and Pringle, both playing for the West team.

The first play shows Brown take a short catch and turn it into a 38-yard gain deep into the opponent’s territory.

#TeamWest RB Algie Brown (@algiebrown44) breaks free on the short completion for the biggest play of the day so far. #TheSpringLeague pic.twitter.com/qjJEFZxSJU — The Spring League (@TheSpringLeague) April 7, 2018

Late in the first half, he also scored on a 3-yard run for the first touchdown of the game in the eventual 30-13 victory for the West team.

#TeamWest RB Algie Brown (@algiebrown44) continues his big day with the first touchdown of the day at #TheSpringLeague. pic.twitter.com/h2TviSbefC — The Spring League (@TheSpringLeague) April 7, 2018

Pringle, who switched from offense to defensive back as a pro, also made an impact in the first half.

With the East team deep in its own territory, quarterback Quinn Epperly tried to thread a pass to his receiver between two defenders. The pass, however, bounced up and a trailing Pringle grabbed the interception, returning it to the East 6-yard line.

Brown and Pringle wrapped up their college careers in 2016 and signed free-agent deals with NFL teams last year.

Brown signed with the Seattle Seahawks following the NFL draft, then with the New York Jets before being waived in mid-August. Pringle, who originally signed with Green Bay following the draft, spent time on the practice squad in 2017 with the Packers and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Other local athletes participating in The Spring League, all on the West team roster, include former BYU defensive lineman Graham Rowley, former Utah and Timpanogos High defensive lineman Joe Kruger and former BYU and Bingham High linebacker Manoa Pikula.

For the kids

Several posts were shared this weekend on social media of athletes and sports teams finding ways to bring smiles to children’s faces.

At Utah State’s spring game Saturday, the Aggies brought Hank, who recently received a heart transplant, onto the field and allowed the young fan to score a touchdown, chanting his name after the score.

Not even a heart transplant could stop Hank from living out his dream today.



💪💙#AggiesAllTheWay | #GoHank pic.twitter.com/MvQiitoqKa — USU Football (@USUFootball) April 8, 2018

BYU preferred walk-on Jaylon Vickers shared a photo of him with some young Cougar fans and showed appreciation for the opportunity to be someone kids look up to.

Today I had the opportunity to meet a group of kids that love BYU football. I remember being this age and looking up to athletes with the same excitement. What a blessing it was to make these kids day and to give them somebody to look up too. #GodsPlan 🙏🏾 #GoCougs🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/824x6uMgff — Jaylon Vickers (@JaylonVickers) April 7, 2018

The Los Angeles Angels shared a video of centerfielder Mike Trout greeting a clearly stunned fan in the dugout.

And in Tennessee, the Titans shared video of quarterback Marcus Mariota making sure every kid had the opportunity to catch a pass during a Special Olympics event.

Marcus Mariota wouldn’t leave our Special Olympics @SOTennessee event until every kid had a catch. #TitanUp pic.twitter.com/Csvh78PpII — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) April 7, 2018

Links

And finally …

Before BYU football’s spring scrimmage Saturday, more than a dozen former athletes gathered to play an alumni flag football game in the Indoor Practice Facility.

Here are a few of the highlights:

🎥: Former @BYUfootball QB @RileyNelson_ shows his skills off with this nifty TD pass to BYU safeties coach @CoachPHadley during the alumni game @JackDamuni pic.twitter.com/xxjHmLYhBE — Brandon Judd (@brandonljudd) April 7, 2018

🎥: Former @BYUfootball QB @RileyNelson_ had some solid plays during the BYU alumni game today, including this TD pass to @fui_vakapuna, a pitch and catch to @DMahina84 and a Riley-esque scramble pic.twitter.com/JBuaso658A — Brandon Judd (@brandonljudd) April 7, 2018