This is our update at the NBA playoff picture and how it relates to the Utah Jazz.

What happened Sunday

The only game of significance for the Western Conference playoff picture was the Jazz’s 112-97 victory over the Los Angles Lakers.

How this affects the Jazz

The Jazz (47-33) clinched a spot in the playoffs for the second straight year.

Right now FiveThirtyEight says the Jazz have a 5 percent chance of winning the NBA title.

Monday’s games

The Jazz have the day off, but there are five games that could affect the race for playoff seeding.

Oklahoma City (46-34) at Miami (43-37), 5:30 p.m. MDT

Memphis (22-58) at Minnesota (45-35), 6 p.m.

Sacramento (26-54) at San Antonio (46-34), 6:30 p.m.

Portland (48-32) at Denver (45-35), 7 p.m.

New Orleans (46-34) at Los Angeles Clippers (42-38), 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Remaining Jazz games

Tuesday vs. Golden State (57-23), 7 p.m. MDT

Wednesday at Portland (48-32), 8:30 p.m.