Utah State's golf team continues its 2018 spring season on Monday, April 9, at the Wyoming-hosted Cowboy Invitational. The three-day, 54-hole tournament will be held at the Whirlwind Golf Club-Cattail Course in Chandler, Arizona. The tournament will play at par-72 over the 7,334-yard layout.

This year's 15-team field includes Air Force, Cal State Fullerton, Gonzaga, Houston Baptist, Long Beach State, McNeese State, Sam Houston State, Southern Utah, Texas State, UC Davis, UT-San Antonio, Utah State, Utah Valley, Wichita State and host Wyoming, along with individuals from Arizona and Arizona State.

Scheduled to compete for the Aggies are senior Braxton Miller (Boise, Idaho), sophomores Hayden Eckert (Buhl, Idaho) and Chase Lansford (Colleyville, Texas) and freshmen Colten Cordingley (Rexburg, Idaho) and Andy Hess (Idaho Falls, Idaho).

During its last tournament, Utah State finished 11th at the Seattle University Invitational with a 58-over 910 (298-316-296). Miller led the Aggies as he finished tied for 24th with a 12-over 225 (71-80-74). In all, Utah State has played in seven tournaments this year and has finished in the top seven in four of those events, including winning the Cal State Northridge-hosted Bill Cullum Invitational last fall with a 16-under 848 (291-276-281) and placing second at the Southern Utah-hosted Pat Hicks Thunderbird Invitational this spring with a 2-under 574 (282-292).

On the season, Miller leads Utah State with a stroke average of 71.65 after 20 rounds, which includes seven rounds in the 60s and nine rounds under par, to go along with four under-par finishes. Lansford has a stroke average of 73.64 after 17 rounds, which includes five rounds in the 60s and six rounds under par, not to mention three under-par finishes. Cordingley has a stroke average of 74.36 after 14 rounds, which includes one round in the 60s and two rounds under par. Eckert has a stroke average of 74.86 after 14 rounds, which includes two rounds in the 60s and three rounds under par, to go along with two under-par finishes. And Hess has a stroke average of 75.25 after 20 rounds, which includes two rounds in the 60s and four rounds under par, while posting one under-par finish.

Live scoring will be available at Golfstatresults.com, and daily results will be available at www.UtahStateAggies.com.

Doug Hoffman is the associate athletic director for Utah State University Athletic Media Relations.