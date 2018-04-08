LOS ANGELES — For the second straight season the Utah Jazz are going to the playoffs.

The Jazz beat a shorthanded Lakers team 112-97 Sunday evening to improve to 47-33 on the season.

While the Utah is assured a spot in the playoffs, the seed is very much in the air with two games remaining.

Turning point: With the Jazz struggling to shrug off the Lakers, Joe Ingles had a dunk, his first 3-pointer of the night and then scored a fast-break layup to extend his team's lead to 10 (66-56) in the middle of the third quarter.

The hero: Donovan Mitchell had a strong overall game, scoring 28 points on 9 of 18 shooting. He also had eight rebounds and eight assists, including a 3/4 court pass to Ingles.

3 keys:

• Los Angeles played without starters Lonzo Ball (knee), Brandon Ingram (concussion) and Kyle Kuzma (ankle).

• The Jazz held the Lakers to 40 from the field and just 18.2 from the 3-point line. Utah, by contrast made 50.6 of its shots.

• Utah was in a passing mood on Sunday, assisting on 35 of the team's 42 buckets. The Lakers could only manage 19 assists.

Jazz almanac: Won 5

Playoff picture: The Jazz are in fourth place in the Western Conference, 1 game behind No. 3 Portland and 1 game ahead of the New Orleans, San Antonio and Oklahoma City, who are all tied for fifth.

Final 2 games of the regular season:

Tuesday vs. Golden State (57-23), 7 p.m. MDT

Wednesday at Portland (48-32), 8:30 p.m.