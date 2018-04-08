1 of 11
Utah Jazz guard Dante Exum, right, of Australia, shoots as Los Angeles Lakers forward Julius Randle defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, April 8, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
FINAL SCORE
LAL
97
JAZZ
112
LOS ANGELES — For the second straight season the Utah Jazz are going to the playoffs.

The Jazz beat a shorthanded Lakers team 112-97 Sunday evening to improve to 47-33 on the season.

While the Utah is assured a spot in the playoffs, the seed is very much in the air with two games remaining.

Turning point: With the Jazz struggling to shrug off the Lakers, Joe Ingles had a dunk, his first 3-pointer of the night and then scored a fast-break layup to extend his team's lead to 10 (66-56) in the middle of the third quarter.

The hero: Donovan Mitchell had a strong overall game, scoring 28 points on 9 of 18 shooting. He also had eight rebounds and eight assists, including a 3/4 court pass to Ingles.

3 keys:

• Los Angeles played without starters Lonzo Ball (knee), Brandon Ingram (concussion) and Kyle Kuzma (ankle).

• The Jazz held the Lakers to 40 from the field and just 18.2 from the 3-point line. Utah, by contrast made 50.6 of its shots.

• Utah was in a passing mood on Sunday, assisting on 35 of the team's 42 buckets. The Lakers could only manage 19 assists.

Jazz almanac: Won 5

Playoff picture: The Jazz are in fourth place in the Western Conference, 1 game behind No. 3 Portland and 1 game ahead of the New Orleans, San Antonio and Oklahoma City, who are all tied for fifth.

Final 2 games of the regular season:

Tuesday vs. Golden State (57-23), 7 p.m. MDT

Wednesday at Portland (48-32), 8:30 p.m.

