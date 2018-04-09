The Utah Valley University men's golf team is set to compete in the 2018 Wyoming Cowboy Classic presented by Cleveland Golf, April 9-10, at Whirlwind Golf Club in Chandler, Arizona.

The 15-team tournament field will play two 18-hole rounds on Monday and a final 18-hole round on Tuesday. Teams will tee off on Monday and Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. MT, in shotgun starts on the par-72, 7,334-yard desert evolved Whirlwind Golf Club Cattail course.

"Our guys are trending in the right direction," said Utah Valley head coach Chris Curran. "Our team is excited to play in some warm weather after playing in tough conditions recently. This is our first time playing the even so we're a little unsure of what to expect."

The tournament field includes Air Force, Cal State Fullerton, Gonzaga, Houston Baptist, Long Beach State, McNeese State, Sam Houston State, Southern Utah, Texas State, UC Davis, UTSA, Utah State, Utah Valley, Wichita State and host Wyoming. Individuals from both Arizona and Arizona State will also be competing in the tournament.

The Wolverines enter this week's tournament fresh off a sixth-place finish in the 17-team field at the Redhawk Invitational at Chamber Bay last week in Washington. The team shot a three-round score of 45-over-par 897 (297-304-296).

Blair Bursey (74-74-76) and Gabe Lysen (71-78-75) led UVU at the Redhwak Invitational last week as the pair tied for 18th on the individual leaderboard with three-round scores of 11-over-par 224.

Representing UVU at this week's tournament will be Bursey, Lysen, Ariel Elftman-Hanson, Aaron Yeates and Jake Godfrey.

The Wyoming Cowboy Classic will serve as a final tune-up before the team competes in the WAC Championship on April 23-25, at Prairie Dunes Country Club in Hutchinson, Kansas. Live scoring will be available at GolfStatResults.com.

Jason Erickson works in the communications office at the Utah Valley University athletic department. For more information on Wolverine athletics, visit GoUVU.com.