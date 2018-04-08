LOS ANGELES — A special guest arrived in La-La Land to support Utah Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell on Sunday afternoon.

Famous actor and sports aficionado Michael Rapaport was one of the notable faces sitting courtside at Los Angeles’ Staples Center to support one of his favorite players.

Rapaport also wore an exclusive pair of limited edition Stance hoops socks, which campaign for Mitchell to win the award.

Stance has also jumped on board in support of Mitchell.

“Donovan Mitchell, Rookie of the Year,” Rapaport told the Deseret News. “No disrespect to Ben Simmons, but you know you ain’t a true blue rookie. Donovan, true blue rookie, under the radar, came, saw, conquered. Donovan Mitchell is the Rookie of the Year!”

Watch @MichaelRapaport make his case for Donovan Mitchell to win Rookie of the Year. He's in LA to support @spidadmitchell in the exclusive pair of @stancehoops Rookie of the Year socks, too. pic.twitter.com/KdQabYjchb — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) April 8, 2018

In January, Mitchell appeared on Rapaport’s podcast and the two have stayed in contact ever since then, developing a close relationship.

“I like seeing him do good, I’m happy for him and this is the first of many seasons,” Rapaport said.