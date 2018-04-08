The Dixie State women’s tennis team earned its second-straight 9-0 victory on Saturday with a sweep over Colorado State-Pueblo in Lakewood, Colorado.

The Trailblazers (9-7) cruised through doubles play to start the match, dropping just five total games through the three matches. Lacey Hancock and Yolena Carlon turned in an 8-1 win at No. 1 doubles, while Kyra Harames and Sabrina Longson duplicated the feat with another 8-1 win at No. 2 doubles. Frances Hina Goldsmith and Maria Kana Goldsmith earned an 8-3 victory at No. 3 doubles.

Dixie State continued to roll in singles play, as Carlon recorded a 6-1, 6-0 triumph at No. 1 singles, and Kana Goldsmith logged a 6-0, 6-2 win at No. 6 singles. Hina Goldsmith earned her sixth-consecutive win in singles play with a 6-3, 6-3 victory at No. 4 singles. Harames shined at No. 2 singles, grabbing a 6-2, 6-4 win, while McKelle Burnett claimed a 6-4, 6-1 triumph at No. 5 singles. Longson battled to a 6-2, 7-5 win at No. 3 singles.

The Trailblazers close the Colorado trip with a grudge match against Metro State-Denver on Sunday at 9 a.m.

