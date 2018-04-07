SALT LAKE CITY — Raimel Tapia had a career night for the Albuquerque Isotopes, going 3-for-6 with two home runs, a double and five RBIs as the Isotopes defeated the Salt Lake Bees 9-4 on Saturday night at Smith’s Ballpark. The multi-homer game was the first of Tapia’s career. Rain in the middle of the second inning delayed the game for one hour and 39 minutes and knocked both starting pitchers out of the game.

TRANSACTION TRACKER: On Saturday, the Los Angeles Angels called up right-handed pitcher Akeel Morris and infielder Ryan Schimpf from Salt Lake. Schimpf had played in each of Salt Lake’s opening two games, going 0-for-9 with five strikeouts while playing third base.

The Angels sent down right-handed pitcher Parker Bridwell and infielder Nolan Fontana. Bridwell was the starting pitcher on Friday night for Los Angeles, going 1.2 innings and giving up six runs on seven hits, including three home runs.

Catcher Francisco Arcia was placed on the seven-day disabled list with a right ankle sprain, while right-handed pitchers Jason Alexander and Sean Isaac were assigned to Salt Lake. Both Alexander and Isaac played in Saturday’s game. Alexander pitched four innings, giving up seven hits and three runs while striking out three; Isaac pitched two innings, giving up three runs on three hits, while striking out two.

AROUND THE WORLD: The current 2018 Salt Lake Bees' roster is composed of players from several nations. Jaime Barria hails from Panama; Vicente Campos, Osmer Morales, Eduardo Paredes, Francisco Arcia and Jose Briceno are from Venezuela; Felix Pena and Rymer Liriano are from the Dominican Republic, Jabari Blash hails from the Virgin Islands, and Jose Fernandez was born in Cuba.

BARRIA’S FIRST START: Bees pitcher Jaime Barria, ranked the second-best pitcher and seventh-best overall prospect (excluding Shohei Ohtani) in the Angels' organization by MLB.com, made his first start of the 2018 season on Saturday. Barria made it through two innings before the rain delay. The right-hander’s final line was two hits, one earned run, two walks and two strikeouts.

FIRSTS: Sherman Johnson, Eric Young Jr., Zach Houchins and Juan Graterol made their 2018 Bees debuts on Saturday night. Johnson played second base, Houchins played third base and pitched in the ninth inning, Young Jr. played left field and Graterol played catcher. Johnson went 0-for-3 with an RBI, Young Jr. finished 1-for-4 with a run and an RBI, Houchins went 1-for-4 and Graterol finished 2-for-4 with a run.