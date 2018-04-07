Utah Valley track and field sophomore Albert MacArthur gave the Wolverines a program record for the second-straight meet, as he became the school's long jump record holder this weekend at the Utah/Weber State Spring Classic.

MacArthur's record came in a victory effort of 7.55 meters in the long jump, surpassing his prior personal record by 0.2 meters and UVU's previous five-year long jump record by .06 meters. In the process of his record jump, MacArthur took control of the WAC's top long jump mark on the year and 33rd on the national leaderboard.

"A big highlight of this meet was Albert in his long jump," said Utah Valley head coach Scott Houle. "He just keeps getting better every single day in that event and is doing a really good job for us. We also had a great race in the 400 from Alena Gillespie, which is not one of her normal events but she did well there. And our hurdlers Lexi Shaw and Mykah Ouderkirk are continuing to lead the way for us and move their way up the WAC leaderboard in preparation for conference."

In her first career outdoor 400-meter dash, UVU senior Alena Gillespie finished first in her section and second overall in the competition with a time of 57.23 seconds. Gillespie's time pushed her onto the program's all-time top-10 record chart in the 10th spot for the 400.

The Wolverines also received a second-place finish from senior Lexi Shaw in the 400-meter hurdles with a season best of 1:00.29, improving upon her previous season WAC best posted at the UC Riverside Spring Break Classic (1:01.17). Also adding a top-five finish for Utah Valley in the 400 hurdles, Mykah Ouderkirk placed fifth with a time of 1:02.24.

Senior Savannah Neuberger completed the group of top women's finishers at the two-day meet, as she placed second in the 800-meter race with a personal record of 2:10.21. With her finish, Neuberger improved the time on her already WAC-leading mark and made her way into second all-time in school history for that event.

"From start to finish, Savannah had a pretty solid race and is getting herself into pretty good shape on the conference leaderboard for us," Houle said. "As a team now, I think things are rounding out and our athletes are starting to get ready to go have a good meet out in California in two weeks."

On the men's side, junior Jordan Carder added another Wolverine second-place finish in his 100-meter dash outing as part of the men's squad's five top-three finishes at the meet. Senior Cade Owen and sophomore Andre Jones paced UVU in the men's 400-meter hurdles, posting respective second and third-place finishes and moving into third and fourth in the WAC this season, respectively.

Finalizing the list of UVU's top-three finishers in the weekend's events, sophomore Alex Lawrence's 4.80-meter pole vault mark landed at third in the men's pole vault among 11 competitors.

UVU will now ride its record-breaking momentum into the squad's third-straight in-state meet in a week at Utah State's Mark Faldmo Invitational held April 13-14.