Utah State’s defense recorded four sacks and seven tackles for loss and held the Aggie offense to five three-and-outs in posting a 32-25 win in the annual spring football game held Saturday afternoon on Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium.

Offensively, Utah State produced 172 yards (163-passing, nine-rushing) and scored one touchdown and two field goals in the shortened 57-play scrimmage, but it did not commit any turnovers.

With a special scoring system, the offense got six points for a touchdown, three points for a field goal, two points for a rush of 15 or more yards, two points for a pass of 20 or more yards, one point for a first down and one or two points for respective conversions. The defense earned 12 points for a touchdown, six points for a turnover, three points for a three-and-out, three points for a blocked or missed field goal, two points for a stopped drive, sack or tackle for loss, as well as one or two points for failed respective conversions.

“Today was good evaluation day, our second of the spring, and the weather held off,” said sixth-year head coach Matt Wells. “We had to cut it back a little bit today because of some injuries, but we were still able to do a half scrimmage with 57 plays. Nobody got hurt, so it was a good day and competitive score.”

The scrimmage started with Utah State’s No. 1 offense putting points on the board in its first two drives as junior PK Dominik Eberle made a 55-yard field goal to cap a nine-play, 22-yard drive and then made a 31-yard field goal to cap a five-play, 43-yard drive.

The only touchdown on the day came on a 15-yard pass from sophomore QB Jordan Love to senior WR Ron’quavion Tarver to cap a five-play, 71-yard drive. Overall, Love finished the scrimmage completing 5-of-10 passes for 121 yards and one touchdown, while Tarver caught five passes for 76 yards and one score.

Other offensive highlights on the day included junior TE Dax Raymond, who added one reception for 41 yards, while redshirt freshman WR Taylor Compton had two receptions for 32 yards. Junior RB Gerold Bright led the Aggies running game with 27 yards on six carries, while fellow junior RB Darwin Thompson had 17 yards on three carries.

Junior LB Tipa Galeai had two sacks to lead Utah State’s defense, while senior S Jontrell Rocquemore and redshirt freshman CB Andre Grayson each had three tackles. Other Aggies to record sacks included senior LB Chase Christiansen, junior DE Devon Anderson and sophomore LB Maika Magalei.

Utah State, which returns 18 starters and 51 letterwinners from last year’s NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl team, will open the 2018 season on Friday, Aug. 31, at Michigan State and begin its home season the following weekend against New Mexico State on Saturday, Sept. 8. Mountain West play begins for USU two weekends later as it hosts Air Force on Saturday, Sept. 22.

Doug Hoffman is the associate athletic director for Utah State University Athletic Media Relations.