PROVO — BYU offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes decided to go upstairs for the spring scrimmage Saturday.

Grimes sat in the press box at LaVell Edwards Stadium to call the plays.

“I just wanted to try it. I hadn’t been up there much,” said Grimes, who’s in his first season as a play-caller. “I’ve certainly never called a game from up there. I just wanted to see how it felt today.”

The Cougars' offensive coordinator the past two seasons, Ty Detmer, called plays from the sideline.

What did BYU's players think of Grimes being in the press box?

“That was just because he was trying to stay out of the weather,” joked freshman quarterback Zach Wilson. “He gets a better look up there, a bird's eye view.”

“I’m pretty used to him being on the field. He’s an intense guy, and he makes sure we get the offense right,” said sophomore quarterback Joe Critchlow. “It was different having him in the box but it was fine with me. We have a great relationship with our quarterbacks coach (Aaron Roderick) and the other offensive positions.”

Will Grimes call plays this season from the press box?

“I’m not sure yet. I certainly like the view and the ability to think in a calm, serene atmosphere,” he said. “But I do like being with the guys. The way that question will be answered won’t be just about me but the rest of the staff and the team that we have and the chemistry. We’ll do what’s best for the team. I can call it from either spot.”

ANOTHER KAUFUSI: One of the pleasant surprises from spring ball for BYU has been freshman defensive lineman Devin Kaufusi.

The 6-foot-7, 250-pounder is the younger brother of current Cougar defensive lineman Corbin and former BYU star Bronson, who now plays in the NFL.

“He did great. There were a couple of plays where you have to have a little bit more hunger to get that sack. But, overall, he did really well. I’m excited,” Corbin said of Devin. “Being his brother, I’m his biggest fan. I’ve got to push him the hardest. I love the way he’s been playing. It’s been a great surprise. I just hope he comes out this season and shows up.”

SPECIAL TEAMS: To open the scrimmage, safety Dayan Ghanwoloku returned the opening kickoff all the way to the 13-yard line. Placekicker Andrew Mikkelsen made a touchdown-saving tackle.

🎥: ICYMI, Dayan Ghanwoloku (@Lake_Era5) had an excellent kick return to start the @BYUfootball spring scrimmage today pic.twitter.com/EkKHjEpyZk — Brandon Judd (@brandonljudd) April 7, 2018

Mikkelsen booted three extra points while hitting field goals from 29 and 43 yards, respectively. He missed a 47-yarder.

Rhett Almond hit one PAT and connected on field goals from 47 and 43 yards, respectively.

Cornerback Jared Kapisi was also given a shot at kicking. He made a pair of PATs and drilled a 47-yard field goal while missing from 43 yards out.