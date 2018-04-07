No. 50 Utah State men's tennis (13-8, 4-0 MW) hosts Fresno State (14-10, 3-0 MW) in its home finale on Sunday, April 8, at 12:30 p.m., at the Sports Academy and Racquet Club. USU seniors Jaime Barajas and Andrew Nakajima will be honored as part of Senior Day ceremonies. A win would give the Aggies a perfect 8-0 record at home. An undefeated home mark would be the first in the Mountain West era for USU and the second in program history since the Aggies went 6-0 at home in the 2010-11 season.

"Tomorrow will definitely be a battle, as I know Fresno State is one of the strongest teams in our conference," head coach James Wilson said. "We will need to have great energy and focus from start to finish. Hopefully, we can build off our momentum of Friday's win."

Utah State and Fresno State are the two remaining programs who are undefeated in conference play. USU is coming off a 4-3 comeback victory over Nevada, and Fresno State posted a 4-1 win over Boise State on Friday.

USU is led in singles in the dual match season by sophomore Sergiu Bucur who is 10-6 at the Nos. 1 through 3 spots and freshman Jose Carvajal who is 10-7 at the Nos. 2 through 6 spots. In doubles, Barajas and Carvajal lead the way with a 9-4 mark at the No. 1 spot.

Fresno State leads USU, 14-3, in program history, but Utah State has won three of the last four meetings. So far in the dual match season, freshman Cem Erturk leads Fresno State with a 16-3 mark in singles. In doubles, sophomore Cagatay Soke and senior Xander Veys lead with an 8-6 record at the No. 2 spot.

