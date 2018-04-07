BYU softball completed the sweep against Santa Clara with an 11-3 victory in five innings at Gail Miller Field on Saturday afternoon.

"It was a nice win today after another slow start," BYU head coach Gordon Eakin said. "We need to start out better in these conference games and not get behind, but we persevered and finished the game strong. It was a good win."

Seven Cougars (21-18, 3-0 WCC) scored 11 runs on six hits in the win. Libby Sugg led the team, going 2-for-3 from the plate while logging four RBIs. Ashley Godfrey went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, while Madison Merrell totaled three RBIs.

Santa Clara (5-27, 0-3) started the game with a single to left center from leadoff hitter Morgan Modesto. After Ellie Fisher reached first base on an error, Samantha Needham laid down a bunt to move the runners to second and third. An Eleni Spirakis single to center field then scored Modesto, giving the Broncos the early 1-0 lead. Santa Clara took a 2-0 advantage on a sacrifice fly.

In the bottom of the first, Rylee Jensen reached first base on a walk. Sugg later doubled to left center to score Jensen and close the gap to 2-1. Bronco pitcher Adele Elkind then walked Alexa Strid and Emilee Erickson, moving Sugg to third. With the bases loaded, Merrell doubled to left center to score all three runners, giving BYU its first lead of the game, 4-2.

The Cougars scored four runs in the second frame to take an 8-2 lead into the third. Jensen walked before Breland reached on an error by the Santa Clara pitcher. Lexi Tarrow singled to second base to advance the runners and score Jensen. Sugg then homered to left field, scoring three.

In the top of the fourth inning, Katherine Sanchez crossed the plate for the Broncos to make it 8-3. With two outs in the bottom of the fourth, Godfrey singled up the middle to score Strid, who had walked. BYU led Santa Clara, 9-3, through four innings.

With bases loaded in the bottom of the fifth, SCU pitcher Aubree Kim walked Allie Hancock to bring in Tarrow and give the Cougars a late 10-3 lead. Godrey then singled to left, bringing pinch-runner Erin Miklus home for the final run.

BYU softball is slated to play Utah Valley in the UCCU Crosstown Clash on Tuesday, April 10, at Wolverine Field.