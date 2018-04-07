The Westminster men's lacrosse team scored a season high to defeat conference opponent Adams State to record its first Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference win, 20-8. The Griffins improve to 4-5 overall and 1-2 in the RMAC.

The Griffins earned the win with a dominating performance against the Grizzlies. Westminster outshot the home side, 66-39, won 40 ground balls to Adams State's 26 and was 19-of-20 on clearances. The teams were even with 18 turnovers and seven caused turnovers each.

Adams State scored the first goal of the game on its first shot after a Westminster turnover. Thomas Sarjeant scored his 14th goal of the season to even the score and begin a four-goal response to secure the lead. Nick Marcy scored a pair of goals in the final four minutes of the quarter, and Sarjeant scored in the final second to put the Griffins up, 7-3.

Marcy and Blake Gross scored a pair of goals to begin the second quarter, and Jacob Taylor and Bridger Fisher scored a goal each to finish the quarter. Westminster finished the half with a five-point lead, 11-6.

The third quarter was all Westminster as the attack put eight goals past the Grizzly goalkeeper, and Connor McFarlane, Sean Edwards and the defense shut out Adams State for a 19-6 lead.

The Grizzlies pulled two goals back in the fourth quarter before Kolton Atkinson scored the final score of the game to seal the Griffin win, 20-8.

"We are starting to see our hard work paying off," head coach Mason Goodhand said after the game. "We competed for faceoffs and ground balls and played solid one vs. one defense.

"We are finding a balance between aggressive play and smart play, and it's generating a solid defensive result."

Goodhand went on to commend two of his players and their difference-making.

"Freshman duo Chance Beutler and Ian Nadel did an excellent job winning the ball on faceoffs. That made more of a difference than any other improvement we've made," he said.

Marcy, Sarjeant and Lane Kadish each recorded a hat trick and scored half of Westminster's goals. Marcy led the team with seven points, four goals and three assists; Sarjeant tallied five points, three goals and two assists; and Kadish netted three for three points.

Beutler and Nadel were dominant in the faceoff and ground balls. The pair won 24-of-31 faceoffs and picked up 15 ground balls. Beutler led with eight ground balls and won 13-of-18 faceoffs. Nadel picked up seven ground balls and won 11-of-13 faceoffs.

Goalkeepers McFarlane and Edwards faced 39 shots and came up with 17 saves. McFarlane recorded nine saves, while Edwards recorded eight saves.

Westminster's next game is Sunday, April 8, at 12 p.m., against Colorado State University-Pueblo. The game will be broadcast on the RMAC Network, and live stats will be available online. Links to the broadcast and live stats can be found on the men's online lacrosse schedule.

Eric Stephens is the Director of Athletic Communications and Events for Westminster College in Salt Lake City, Utah. Westminster is a provisional member of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference at the NCAA Division II level.