This is an updated look at the NBA playoff picture and how it relates to the Utah Jazz.

What happened Friday

Two Friday night games impacted the Western Conference playoff race.

New Orleans built an 18-point lead after one quarter and cruised to a 122-103 victory over Phoenix. It was the Pelicans' second straight win over a team eliminated from the postseason after New Orleans lost four straight games to playoff-bound teams.

In the other game of importance to the West race, Minnesota trailed the Los Angeles Lakers 58-51 at halftime. The Timberwolves, however, scored 22 of the first 30 points in the third quarter, took a seven-point lead into the final period and cruised to a 113-96 victory.

How this affects the Jazz

The Jazz (46-33) remain the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference, one game ahead of New Orleans, San Antonio and Oklahoma City at 45-34.

New Orleans, which began the day in the No. 7 spot, vaulted past the Spurs and Thunder to the fifth seed. The Pelicans own the head-to-head tiebreaker over San Antonio and Oklahoma City, while the Spurs own the edge over the Thunder by virtue of a better conference record.

Minnesota (45-35), meanwhile, stayed in the eighth seed position with the victory, 1.5 games behind Utah.

Houston (64-15), Golden State (57-22) and Portland (48-31) remain seeds one through three in the West, though Utah could still catch the Trail Blazers for the third spot. Portland plays next at San Antonio on Saturday.

Denver (44-35) is a half-game behind the T-Wolves for the No. 8 spot, while the Los Angeles Clippers (42-37) haven't been eliminated from playoff contention yet.

FiveThirtyEight says the Jazz have a greater than 99 percent chance of making the playoffs.

Remaining Jazz games

Sunday, April 8 at L.A. Lakers, 4 p.m. MDT

Tuesday, April 10 vs. Golden State, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, April 11 at Portland, 8:30 p.m.