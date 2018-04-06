SALT LAKE CITY — Led by left fielder David Dahl’s four RBI’s, the Albuquerque Isotopes handed the Salt Lake Bees their first loss of the season on Friday night, winning 9-5. Salt Lake was held hitless until the fifth inning when Chris Carter and Rymer Liriano hit back-to-back home runs to put runs on the board for the Bees. Salt Lake cut the lead to one in the seventh inning, but three runs for the Isotopes in the eighth inning sealed the win.

TROPEANO’S FIRST START: Pitcher Nick Tropeano, who missed the entire 2017 season after having Tommy John surgery in August of 2016, made his first start with Salt Lake on Friday. Tropeano pitched 3.2 innings, allowing three hits, three walks and zero runs. Tropeano also struck out seven batters. Albuquerque made Tropeano work, as the right-hander from New York threw 95 pitches in his stint.

“He came out of it healthy. Threw some good pitches, ran some deep counts, but overall, I thought he did a good job,” Bees manager Keith Johnson said.

POWER IN THE LINEUP: Three Bees players — Chris Carter, Rymer Liriano and Jose Briceno — went deep on Friday. Both Carter and Liriano hit solo back-to-back home runs in the fifth inning, both hit to nearly the same spot on the left-field berm. It was the first time that Salt Lake has hit back-to-back home runs since September of 2015 when Stephen McGee and Roger Kieschnick went back-to-back. Briceno hit a towering two-run shot to left field in the seventh inning.

Johnson said that it was nice to see home runs out of his power-packed lineup.

“Absolutely. They got a rally together and scored some runs, and two swings of the bat and we were right back in the game. The same thing happened again late, we just weren’t able to hold on late to the game, but like I said, our guys battled the whole time and swung the bats really well,” Johnson said.

Bees manager Keith Johnson on Nick Tropeano, Salt Lake's three home runs and the Bees' bullpen performance. pic.twitter.com/32fkRu3cJQ — Joe Coles (@JoeAColes) April 7, 2018

BULLPEN RUNS: All of Albuquerque’s runs came off the Bees’ bullpen. After Tropeano exited after 3.2 innings, Vicente Campos, Adam Hofacket and Ralston Cash pitched the rest, giving up nine runs on nine hits. Campos surrendered five hits and five runs, while Hofacket gave up three runs and three hits and Cash gave up one run and one hit.

“Obviously, we’ve got to control the counts a little better, but these guys are going to be fine. Most of the guys, it’s their first outing, so we’re going to be fine,” Johnson said.

***

BEELINES

Isotopes 9, Bees 5

In short: Salt Lake homered three times, but the Bees’ bullpen gave up nine runs in Salt Lake’s first loss of the season.

Record: 1-1

Up next: Albuquerque (RHP Harrison Musgrave, 0-0, 0.00 ERA) at Salt Lake (RHP Jaime Barria, 0-0, 0.00 ERA), Saturday, 6:35 p.m.