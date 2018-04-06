BYU men’s tennis swept league opponent San Francisco, 4-0, in singles play Friday afternoon at the Broadway Tennis Center.

“San Francisco has some very good ball strikers on their team,” BYU head coach Brad Pearce said. “We started with singles today and found ourselves down early breaks on four out of six singles matches. We weren’t playing poorly, but they were just outplaying us. Fortunately, our guys dug in, found another gear and we ended up getting six first sets. We kept the pressure on and ended with a decisive win against a good team. Hopefully the rain will clear, and we’ll get a chance to play Santa Clara tomorrow.”

The match started with singles, and after four-straight wins, BYU (16-5, 5-1 WCC) completed with a sweep over San Francisco (6-13, 2-3 WCC). David Ball defeated Marco Barretto, 6-4, 6-0, in No. 6 singles, while Sam Tullis earned a 7-5, 6-3 victory over Oliver Poysti in the No. 3 slot.

Continuing the wins, Sean Hill topped Johan Joenhagen, 6-4, 6-4, in No. 1 singles, and John Pearce defeated Ryan Marker, 6-4, 6-4, in No. 4 singles. Because of the four wins, doubles matches were not played.

The Cougars play Santa Clara on Saturday, April 7, at 11 a.m. PST, at the Degheri Tennis Center to complete their third league match of the weekend. Live stats are available on the men’s schedule page.

Genny Hickman is a PR student at Brigham Young University. She currently interns with the Athletic Communications office on campus.

