AUGUSTA — Mike Weir, celebrating the 15-year anniversary of his Masters victory this year, came into this year’s tournament with more hope than he’s had in years after a series of injuries and undistinguished play.

However, the result wasn’t any different as he finished with a similar score that he’s had in recent years as he missed the cut for the seventh time in eight years.

The former BYU golfer and Sandy resident shot a 79 Friday, which combined with his first-round 76 left him at 11-over par 155. Those are the exact same scores he shot last year and one behind the 154 total of two years ago.

That left Weir frustrated, much as he was a day earlier when he at least made three birdies in his last six holes.

“I felt like I played fine,” Weir said. “I was 2-over on the front nine, but just had a couple of dumb mistakes. I was just pathetic around the greens, and I didn’t get one of them up and down. That’s frustrating.”

After making bogeys at 3 and 9, Weir had a bad bounce at 11 and his ball ended up in the water and he made a double bogey. Then at 14 he made another bogey before carding a double bogey at his final hole.

“The wind’s swirling around and shots that look good, can turn out (poor) and that’s Augusta National,” he said. “That’s this golf course where the margin for error is sharper than any golf course in the world.”

Although he still wants to compete and not become a ceremonial golfer, Weir still relishes being one of a select group of golfers who have won the Masters.

“It’s special obviously to win here and be here,” he said. “I think of all the great dinners I’ve had with family and friends and the Champions dinners with all the great champions I’ve been able to meet and that’s special.”

Weir said he may take advantage of his eligibility to play the Web.com Tour as he gears up to play the Champions Tour.

“I’m not sure yet,” he said. “I plan to play some Web events this summer, I turn 48 in mid-May so I’ll have full exempt status out there, so we’ll see.”

CHANGES AT 13: There’s been talk about changing a couple of holes at Augusta National and making them longer — the par-4 No. 5 hole and the par-5 No. 13 hole.

Weir likes the course the way it is and isn’t a fan of changes, particularly the 13th, a risk-reward hole that can produce eagles and birdies as well as double bogeys.

“I think it’s a great hole,” he said. “I guess if they add a little bit, it wouldn’t be that big of a deal. But I hate to see it change its character. It’s one of the only holes now where there is some excitement and a chance for eagle. To me, this tournament has always been about that, people making eagles and shooting good scores. You might take away that excitement of the tournament.”

WEATHER REPORT: After no rain all week and near-perfect conditions for the first two rounds with temperatures in the 70s, things are supposed to get worse for Saturday’s third round.

Rain showers are predicted for most of the day with a 90 percent chance in the middle of the day. Although the weather could be bad on Saturday, it could help scoring conditions Sunday when it’s forecast to be cloudy and cooler.

“If rain does come in and soften the course that will make the scoring much easier,” Weir said. “The greens are very difficult right now and very fast. A little moisture will keep the ball on line a little better.”