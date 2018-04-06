BYU men’s golf will return to California to compete in the 2018 Geiberger Invitational held at Jack Nicklaus’ PGA West Stadium Course on April 9-10 .

BYU will participate alongside 11 attending universities: host LMU, Cal Poly SLO, CSUN, Florida Gulf Coast, Fresno State, Menlo University, Stetson, UCSB, as well as West Coast Conference foes Pacific, San Diego and Santa Clara.

Teams will play 36 holes on Monday, prior to playing 18 holes on Tuesday on the par-72, 7,204-yard course. Play begins at 8:30 a.m. PT, on Monday, in a shotgun start. Links to live stats can be found on the BYU men’s golf schedule page.