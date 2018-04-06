I’ve watched The Office probably four times through, and I still watch and I still laugh. (And) Burn Notice. Those are my two shows.

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Jazz fans will get to cheer for a team that includes a Stockton for the rest of the year.

The Jazz have signed point guard David Stockton, son of Hall of Famer John Stockton, for the rest of the season, the team announced Friday.

Incredible atmosphere in Vivint tonight.. Thank you Jazz fans for creating a great moment for this home town kid. #TakeNote — David Stockton (@dstockton32) April 6, 2018

Judging the high decibel levels that were reached Thursday night when Stockton was spotted heading to the scorer's table and then the even louder roar when the 26-year-old drained a 3-pointer in Utah's win over the Clippers, Jazz fans will happily give general manager Dennis Lindsey their approval of the move.

Utah needed to make a final decision on Stockton after signing him to two 10-day contracts, the second of which ended after Thursday's 117-95 victory.

The Jazz are thin at point guard right now because of injuries to starter Ricky Rubio (strained hamstring) and backup Raul Neto (broken wrist). It's not certain if Rubio will miss any more time after he left Thursday's game in the first quarter, but Neto is still at least a week away from returning, so the Jazz wanted to have at least one more point guard on the roster along with the surging Dante Exum.

Utah has three games remaining in the regular season before the playoffs begin next weekend.

The Gonzaga product's 3-pointer was the first basket made by a Stockton in Utah since the 2003 playoffs before John Stockton retired after his splendid 19-year career with the Jazz. The younger Stockton, who also starred at Gonzaga before embarking on a pro career, got his first action in a Utah uniform two weeks ago in Golden State.

The 5-foot-11 playmaker has played in six minutes in three games for the Jazz. He's still looking for his first assist, though. This Stockton previously had a short NBA stint with Sacramento (2014-15) and has also played professionally in Croatia, New Zealand and the G-League.

Stockton is averaging 3.3 points on 66.7 percent shooting for the Jazz. In 39 games with the Reno Bighorns this season, Stockton averaged 16.3 points, 5.2 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals. He also played on the 2017 USA Men's World Cup Qualifying Team, averaging 8.5 points and 3.5 assists in wins over Cuba and Puerto Rico for the Jeff Van Gundy-coached squad.

In four G-League seasons, Stockton has averaged 18.0 points, 7.1 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 142 career games.

NETFLIX AND CHILLED: Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell has a hobby away from the basketball court that a lot of sports fans can relate to — watching TV.

"I think I’ve put in a lot more hours watching Netflix than anything else," Mitchell admitted, smiling. "I go home (and) if I’m not watching film, I’m watching Netflix. It just allows me to relax. ... I watch basketball a lot, so it’s kind of hard to get away from it."

But the 21-year-old believes that downtime helps him cope with the grind of the NBA season.

"That’s my getaway," Mitchell said. "That’s what I do — I just lay in bed, turn the freezing air on and just lay in the warm covers."

His favorite shows?

"The Office," he said, laughing. "I’ve watched 'The Office' probably four times through, and I still watch and I still laugh. (And) 'Burn Notice.' Those are my two shows."

PLAYOFF REWARD: Ricky Rubio has been in the NBA for eight seasons, but he never made it to the postseason while with Minnesota his first seven years. That is likely to change starting next week.

Nobody will be happier for the veteran point guard than Mitchell — for more than one reason, though.

"He promised me a pair of headphones if we make the playoffs," Mitchell said. "It would be special for both of us now."

Mitchell was laughing — not joking, though, because you can guarantee he wants those headphones from his teammate — but he's genuinely happy for his Spanish mentor.

"I’m really happy for him. I didn't know he didn’t make the playoffs until a month ago," Mitchell said. "So having this moment, you can see he wants it. You can see he’s eager to get there. You just feed off that. He comes into the huddle yelling and screaming because he wants it. Him doing the little thing with his hands (urging the crowd to cheer), it just shows the energy — and we all feed off that. The willingness to win is awesome."