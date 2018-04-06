Utah State women's tennis (11-10, 1-1 MW) lost, 4-0, to Northern Arizona (14-3, 8-0 Big Sky) on Friday at the Sports Academy and Racquet Club.

"In every way, Northern Arizona beat us," head coach Sean McInerney said. "They were enthusiastic, they were well-disciplined, from start to finish, (and) they definitely wanted to win this match more than we did. They're having a very good season, and they play like a team that is very confident. We were unable to match them in almost every area of competition today, so it was very disappointing."

In doubles, seniors Sabrina Demerath and Maggie O'Meara lost, 2-6, at the No. 1 spot to junior Hanneke Lodewijks and freshman Ellie Millard. Northern Arizona clinched the doubles point after sophomore Chiara Tomasetti and freshman Madi Moore won, 6-2, at the No. 3 spot against sophomore Sophia Haleas and redshirt freshman Alexandra Taylor. Sophomore Rhoda Tanui and freshman Sasha Pisareva were tied, 4-4, at the No. 2 spot against freshman Cora-Lynn Von Dungern and junior Eirene Granville, but the match ended unfinished due to the other courts' results.

In singles play, O'Meara lost, 2-6, 2-6, at the No. 2 spot to Lodewijks. Pisareva then lost, 3-6, 4-6, at the No. 1 spot to Tomasetti. Tanui lost her first set in a tiebreaker, 6-7 (2-7), but came back to win the second set, 6-4, at the No. 4 spot against Millard. However, Tanui lost her final set, 0-6. The remaining matches ended unfinished.

USU continues its homestand on Friday, April 13, as the Aggies host Air Force (11-3, 0-1 MW) at 11 a.m. The home finale will take place on Sunday, April 15, when USU hosts New Mexico (7-6, 0-0 MW) at 11 a.m.

Ashley Springer is a student at Utah State University studying journalism and communication. Springer is an intern with the USU athletic department's media relations.