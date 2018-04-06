Utah State football’s annual Blue vs. White Spring Game will be held on Saturday, April 7, on Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium at 2 p.m.

The day will begin with the seventh-annual HURD Bowl at 8 a.m.

Gates at Maverik Stadium will open at 1 p.m., where there will be activities and 2018 football posters for fans.

The South Ticket Office at Maverik Stadium, as well as concessions on the south concourse, will also open at 1 p.m. Ticket office representatives will be available to answer any ticket-related questions and assist with football season ticket renewals.

During the spring game, fans have been selected to attempt to kick a field goal and field a punt. Additionally, new USU head men’s basketball coach Craig Smith will compete in each promotion. And finally, one lucky fan has been selected to be a guest coach and call a play during the game.

Furthermore, a Junior Aggie Sideline Reporter will be interviewing players and coaches as they take the field prior to the game. And, through our Intermountain Healthcare and Logan Regional Hospital Special Spectator Program, we will recognize Hank Williams. Hank is 6 years old and received a heart transplant two years ago. And finally, the USU Polynesian Student Union will perform at halftime.

During the annual Spring Game, the offense will get six points for a touchdown, three points for a field goal, two points for a rush of 15 or more yards, two points for a pass of 20 or more yards, one point for a first down and one or two points for respective conversions. The defense will earn 12 points for a touchdown, six points for a turnover, three points for a three-and-out, three points for a blocked field goal or missed field goal, two points for a stopped drive, sack or tackle for loss, as well as one or two points for failed respective conversions. There will be no kickoffs, and all possessions will start at the 25.

Following the scrimmage, all former Aggie lettermen in attendance will be invited onto the field and asked to line up in the north end zone, where they will be recognized as a group. This group will also meet and shake hands with every current USU football player.

Doug Hoffman is the associate athletic director for Utah State University Athletic Media Relations.