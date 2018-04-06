AUGUSTA, Ga. — A day after his sparkling first-day 4-under-par 68, Tony Finau got off to a slower start in the second round of the Masters Friday, shooting a 2-over-par 38 on the front nine to fall to 2 under par for the tournament.

The good news is he isn’t losing any ground on the leaderboard, as first-day leader Jordan Spieth started off double-bogey, bogey and stood at 3 under par through six holes. The 2015 Masters champion was tied for the lead with Matt Kuchar and Rafael Cabrera Bello, who had played seven and five holes, respectively, at 3 under par. Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler both stood at 2 under in the early going.

Finau bogeyed the first hole for the second straight day to fall to 3 under and then made bogey at the par-3 No. 6 to fall further back. He had chances for birdie at holes 8 and 9, but missed a 15-footer at 8 and a 12-footer at 9.