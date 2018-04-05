The Dixie State women’s tennis team kicked off its final regular-season trip in winning style on Thursday with a 9-0 sweep over Colorado Christian in Lakewood, Colorado.

The Trailblazers (8-7), who won for the fourth time in five matches, set the tone for the sweep in doubles play. Lacey Hancock and Yolena Carlon cruised to an 8-2 win at No. 1 doubles, while Frances Hina Goldsmith and Maria Kana Goldsmith earned an 8-4 triumph at No. 3 doubles. Kyra Harames and Sabrina Longson battled and held on for an 8-6 victory at No. 2 doubles.

Dixie State carried the momentum into singles play, sweeping all six singles matches to complete the win. Longson rolled to a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 4 singles, while Carlon cruised to a 6-0, 6-2 victory at No. 1 singles. Hancock (No. 3 singles) and Hina Goldsmith (No. 5 singles) each logged a 6-1, 6-1 triumph in singles play, while McKelle Burnett turned in a 6-1, 6-3 win at No. 6 singles. Harames clinched the sweep, battling to a 6-4, 7-5 victory at No. 2 singles.

Keric Seegmiller is Assistant Coordinator of Media Relations at Dixie State University and the Voice of Trailblazer Athletics. Contact him at keric.seegmiller@dixie.edu.