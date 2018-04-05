SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz picked up their fourth straight win Thursday night at Vivint Arena, beating the shorthanded LA Clippers, 117-95.

Turning point: The Jazz scored the first point of the game and led the entire way, opening up a 10-point lead after the first quarter, a 16-point advantage at halftime and a 27-point lead after three frames.

The hero: Donovan Mitchell led a balanced Utah scoring attack with 19 points and added five assists, five rebounds and a steal.

3 keys

— The Jazz shot 53 percent from the field compared to 43 percent for the Clippers. Utah made 10 3-pointers while LA made just three.

— The Jazz won the assists, steals and blocks categories and had fewer turnovers.

—Seven Utah players finished in double figures, while LA had just four.

Jazz almanac: 46-33, Won 4

Playoff picture: The Jazz widened their lead over the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder for the fourth seed in the Western Conference to one game and inched to within two of the Portland Trail Blazers for third following the Blazers’ two-point loss to the Houston Rockets.

Next 3:

Sunday, April 8, at Los Angeles Lakers (34-44), 4 p.m. MDT

Tuesday, April 10, vs. Golden State (57-22), 7 p.m. MDT

Wednesday, April 11, at Portland (48-31), 8:30 p.m. MDT