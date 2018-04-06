Portland Trail Blazers All-Star and former Weber State star Damian Lillard did an extensive interview with Lee Jenkins of Sports Illustrated on the origin and evolution of "Dame Time."

The interview began with Lillard's time as a teenager with an AAU team in California. During a tournament at Santa Clara University, his coach challenged him at halftime to take over the game. Teammate P.J. Taylor would go on to say of this moment, "That was the beginning of Dame Time." Dame Time time, as we now know it, is Lillard's remarkable ability to take over the game and give his team the victory.

Later, once he had begun his professional career, he looked to two Utah Jazz all-time greats for inspiration. "Lillard pored over old videos of John Stockton and Karl Malone, hoping to replicate their pick-and-roll harmony with Aldridge. How did those guys get so close to the basket? he wondered," Jenkins wrote. He would conclude that he would be more than just teammates. "Lillard emerged convinced that teammates need to be friends, as they were in high school and college, rather than associates. He yearns to know families, hometowns, off-court interests."

He also talked fondly of his time at Weber State. "At Weber State he used to play a college basketball video game, but only if he could be the Wildcats. 'He always thought he’d take us to the Final Four,' remembers former Weber assistant Phil Beckner," wrote Jenkins.

Read the rest of the interview here.

Kyle Whittingham talks spring football

Utah head football coach Kyle Whittingham talked spring football with Michael J. Wilson of Pacific Takes, an SB Nation site dedicated to the Pac-12.

Wilson asked about QB Tyler Huntley: "He’s really shown me something in terms of his decision making. Tyler has taken much better care of the ball this spring. He put the ball in the hands of the other team a few times last year, so that was something I wanted to see improved. His leadership with the team is much better as well," Whittingham responded.

Read the rest of the interview here.

Weekend Planner

This weekend's sports TV includes the continuing coverage and culmination of the Masters, the Davis Cup and a key Jazz game against the Lakers on Sunday.

Friday, April 6

Golf: Masters

Tennis: Davis Cup quarterfinals

ECHL: Grizzlies vs. Kansas City, 7 p.m.

Minors: Bees vs. Albuquerque, 6:30 p.m.

Baseball: Utah at Cal, BYU vs. Santa Clara, UVU at Grand Canyon, Dixie State vs. Fresno Pacific, 4 p.m., 7 p.m., SLCC vs. Southern Idaho, 1 p.m. (DH), USU-Eastern vs. CNCC, 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m.

Softball: Utah at Washington, 6 p.m., BYU vs. Santa Clara, 5 p.m., 7 p.m., Utah State at Fresno State, 7 p.m., UVU vs. Grand Canyon, 2 p.m., Weber State at Montana, 3 p.m., 5 p.m., SUU vs. North Dakota, 1 p.m. (DH), Dixie State at Holy Names, 1 p.m., 3 p.m., SLCC at Southern Idaho, 1 p.m. (DH), Snow vs. Southern Nevada, 1 p.m. (DH), USU-Eastern at CNCC, 1 p.m. (DH)

Men’s tennis: Utah at Cal, 6 p.m., BYU at San Francisco, Utah State vs. Nevada, 2 p.m.

Women’s tennis: Utah vs. UCLA, 2:30 p.m., Utah State vs. NAU, 11 a.m., Weber State vs. Santa Clara, 10 a.m.

Track: Utah hosts Spring Classic (vs. USU, UVU, WSU, Westminster), Westminster at Sam Adams Multi, at Santa Barbara, Calif.

Saturday, April 7

Golf: Masters

Tennis: Davis Cup quarterfinals

MLS: RSL vs. Vancouver, 7:30 p.m.

ECHL: Grizzlies vs. Kansas City, 7 p.m.

College football: Utah scrimmage, 10 a.m.

Minors: Bees vs. Albuquerque, 6:30 p.m.

Gymnastics: NCAA regionals, at Salt Lake

Men’s volleyball: BYU at UCLA, 8 p.m.

Baseball: Utah at Cal, BYU vs. Santa Clara, UVU at Grand Canyon, Dixie State vs. Fresno Pacific, noon, SLCC vs. Southern Idaho, noon (DH), USU-Eastern vs. CNCC, noon, 2:30 p.m.

Softball: Utah at Washington, 1 p.m., BYU vs. Santa Clara, 1 p.m., Utah State at Fresno State, 4 p.m., UVU vs. Grand Canyon, 1 p.m. (DH), Weber State at Montana, 1 p.m., SUU vs. North Dakota, 1 p.m., Dixie State at Dominican, 1 p.m., 3 p.m., SLCC at Southern Idaho, noon (DH), Snow vs. Southern Nevada, noon (DH), USU-Eastern at CNCC, noon (DH)

Beach volleyball: Utah at Hawaii, 1 p.m. and vs. Washington, 4:45 p.m. and vs. LMU, 6 p.m., at Honolulu (Hawaii Queen’s Cup)

Men’s tennis: BYU at Santa Clara, Weber State vs. Sacramento State, SUU vs. Montana, 2 p.m.

Women’s tennis: BYU vs. Santa Clara, noon, Weber State vs. Montana State, 10 a.m., SUU vs. Montana, 11 a.m., Dixie State at CSU-Pueblo, 3 p.m.

Track: BYU at Pepsi Team Challenge, at Eugene, Ore., Weber State hosts Wildcat Invitational (vs. USU, UVU, Westminster), Westminster at Sam Adams Multi, at Santa Barbara, Calif.

Sunday, April 8

Golf: Masters

Tennis: Davis Cup quarterfinals

NBA: Jazz at Lakers, 4 p.m.

Minors: Bees vs. Albuquerque, 1 p.m.

Baseball: Utah at Cal, UVU at Grand Canyon

Softball: Utah at Washington, 2 p.m., Utah State at Fresno State, 1 p.m.

Beach volleyball: Utah at Hawaii Queen’s Cup

Men’s tennis: Utah State vs. Fresno State, noon, SUU vs. Montana State, 1 p.m.

Women’s tennis: Utah vs. USC, 1 p.m., Weber State vs. NAU, 10 a.m., Dixie State at MSU-Denver, 9 a.m.