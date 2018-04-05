Utah State football held its 14th spring practice Thursday afternoon on Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium, and second-year offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach David Yost is pleased with the progress the quarterbacks made this spring.

“It’s been a real productive and good spring,” said Yost. “Each guy is at a little bit of a different level in their maturation as a quarterback. With Jordan (Love) having multiple starts last year, his focus this spring has been on footwork, understanding the offense and being more aggressive with the offense, and he did a nice job with that this spring. Henry (Colombi), about halfway through spring camp, he took a nice step forward and started competing and making plays for us. And with Andrew (Peasley), spring camp has been a real eye-opener for him to understand what it takes to be a Division I quarterback.”

In all, Utah State returns three quarterbacks who were members of the program during the 2017 season in sophomore Jordan Love, redshirt freshman Henry Colombi and junior Zach Larson, to go along with one newcomer in freshman Andrew Peasley, who joined the program this spring.

Love is the only quarterback mentioned above who has played for the Aggies as he appeared in 12 games last year as a redshirt freshman, while starting the final six games of the season.

“As a quarterback group, we have spent a lot of time watching film and finding ways to attack the defense on every play and being better with our reads,” said Love. “As for me personally, I have been working on my leadership and improving that from last year, and doing a better job at reading the defense and knowing where to go with the ball every play.”

During the 2017 season, Love set the school record for passing yards by a freshman as he completed 129-of-235 (.549) passes for 1,631 yards with eight touchdowns and six interceptions. He also carried the ball 46 times for 165 yards (3.6 ypc) and two touchdowns. In his first career start at UNLV, Love completed 19-of-27 passes for 316 yards and two touchdowns in leading USU to a 52-28 road win. For his performance, Love was named the Mountain West’s Offensive Player of the Week.

One player not returning here due to graduation is Kent Myers, who played in 38 games during his Aggie career with 32 starts and completed 535-of-876 (.611) passes for 6,126 yards with 39 touchdowns and 21 interceptions. Overall, Myers ranks third all-time in school history in completions, fourth all-time in attempts, fourth all-time in touchdowns, fourth all-time in total offense (7,532 yards) and fifth all-time in passing. Myers also ranks ninth all-time in rushing touchdowns with 19 and 17th all-time in rushing yards as he carried the ball 337 times for 1,406 yards (4.2 ypc) during his career.

Utah State concludes its spring schedule this week by hosting its annual Blue vs. White Spring Game on Saturday, April 7, on Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium at 2 p.m.

Doug Hoffman is the associate athletic director for Utah State University Athletic Media Relations.