The No. 7 Dixie State softball team rolled to a doubleheader sweep of Holy Names on Thursday, blanking the Hawks, 9-0 and 8-0, at Saint Mary’s College in Moraga, California.

The Trailblazers (30-4, 14-4 PacWest) defense set the tone as Cambrie Hazel and Madi Dove combined for a perfect game in game one, while Alexis Barkwell and Alexandria Melendez combined for a no-hitter in game two. The offense followed suit, combining for 17 runs on 18 hits in the two five-inning wins.

After a scoreless first inning, Dixie State opened the scoring in the top of the second, scoring two runs on four hits. Jessica Gonzalez and Riley Tyteca opened the frame with back-to-back walks. Three batters later, Kaitlyn Delange belted a two-run double to left-center field to give DSU a 2-0 lead. Later in the frame, Bailey Gaffin and Kori Gahn each drew an RBI walk to push the lead to 4-0.

The Trailblazers did the rest of their damage in the fourth inning, plating five more runs on five hits. Gaffin doubled to lead off the inning, setting up a Gonzalez RBI single. Sawyer then singled to center field, and Dani Bartholf drew a walk to load the bases. Delange cleared the bases with a three-run double to right field, followed by a Bassett RBI single to push the score to the final tally of 9-0.

Meanwhile, the DSU defense retired the Hawks in order in each inning, as Hazel and Dove combined for a perfect game. Hazel (13-2) earned the win with three strikeouts in 4.0 innings pitched, while Dove wrapped up the game with a three up, three down fifth inning. Delange enjoyed her best hitting performance of the season, going 3-for-3 with five RBIs and a run scored.

The Trailblazers picked up where they left off in game two, scoring five runs on one hit and two HNU miscues to build a 5-0 lead through two innings. Gahn and Sawyer each recorded an RBI in the first, while Hinck and Gaffin each logged an RBI in the second inning.

Dixie State put the finishing touches on the win in the top of the fifth inning, scoring three runs on five hits and one HNU error. Sawyer opened the frame with a leadoff home run to left-center field. Later in the inning, Hinck singled through the right side to score Emma Sweet from third. Destiny Diaz scored the final run of the game on an HNU error to push the score to the final tally of 8-0.

Barkwell and Melendez held the HNU batters in check throughout the game, as Barkwell (7-0) earned the win with one strikeout in 4.0 perfect innings of work. Melendez finished the game with two strikeouts in the fifth inning. Gaffin logged the lone multi-hit performance of game two for DSU, finishing with two hits and an RBI, while Sawyer finished with two RBIs and the home run.

Dixie State closes its six-game trip with a doubleheader at Dominican on Saturday. First pitch is set for 11 a.m. PT.

Keric Seegmiller is Assistant Coordinator of Media Relations at Dixie State University and the Voice of Trailblazer Athletics. Contact him at keric.seegmiller@dixie.edu.