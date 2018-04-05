An all-around team effort helped BYU top West Coast Conference opponent Saint Mary’s, 4-1, on Friday afternoon at the Timothy Korth Tennis Complex.

“I give credit to Saint Mary’s—they played better than we did to get the doubles point,” BYU head coach Brad Pearce said. “They got a toehold into the match from there and became a very tough team to beat. Fortunately, our guys responded and were playing their best tennis at the end of the match, which is encouraging leading into tomorrow’s match against San Francisco.”

BYU (15-5, 4-1 WCC) quickly won in the No. 3 doubles line with brother duo John Pearce and Matthew Pearce defeating Brian Lee and Chambers Easterling, 6-1, but Saint Mary’s (3-14, 0-5 WCC) earned the doubles point with victories in No. 1 and No. 2 doubles. Damon Kesaris and Jacob Lagman earned a 7-5 win over BYU’s Sean Hill and Jeffrey Hsu, while Nash Vollenweider and Matis Bot defeated Sam Tullis and Jacob Tullis in a tiebreaker to take the set, 7-6.

Although down by one going into doubles, BYU brought the fire to win four-straight singles matches. Hsu topped Vollenweider, 6-1, 6-1, in No. 2 singles, while Sam Tullis earned a 6-2, 6-2 victory against Matthew Campana.

David Ball defeated Daniel Krutik, 6-2, 7-5, in No. 6 singles, and John Pearce beat Matis in a three-set match (4-6, 6-2, 6-1) to secure the 4-1 Cougar win over the Gaels.

BYU continues league play with a match against San Francisco on Friday, April 6, at 1 p.m. PST, at the Broadway Tennis Center. On Saturday, April 7, BYU takes on Santa Clara at 11 a.m., at the Degheri Tennis Center.

Genny Hickman is a PR student at Brigham Young University. She currently interns with the Athletic Communications office on campus.

EMAIL: gennyhickman@gmail.com