Utah’s Tony Finau got off to a hot start on Thursday in the first round at the Masters, even after he dislocated his ankle on Wednesday (and popped it back into place).

As the Deseret News reported, Finau shot 4 under par through the first 18 holes, good enough for a tie for second. He struggled on the first hole with a bogey but rebounded with a birdie on the second hole.

Finau continued to succeed after that, hitting birdies at 8 and 9, too.

Finau was questionable for Thursday after he dislocated his ankle during a celebration when he nailed a hole-in-one on a Par-3 contest Wednesday.

Twitter sounded off on Thursday in celebration of Finau for his heroic turnaround. Read some of the tweets below.

Jordan Spieth is one shot back of the lead, held by Tony Finau, who could be a Transformer with his ankle popping skills. #TheMasters pic.twitter.com/YLB9bMiZUg — Edward Egros (@EdwardEgrosFox4) April 5, 2018

Watching Tony Finau nuke drives reminded me of the time I spent with him at Ping HQ in January. Touched 191 ball speed in what looked like third gear. Certifiable freak. — Jonathan Wall (@jonathanrwall) April 5, 2018

So the guy who dislocated his ankle yesterday during a hole-in-one celly, is now co-leading the #masters2018 OH and he put it back in himself.. Say whaaa?! #TonyFinau #legend — Mike Calvert (@Scalvert13) April 5, 2018

If Tony Finau wins the masters that has to be one of the most incredible wins in any sporting event ever? #themasters #TonyFinau — Nathan Munday (@nathmunday) April 5, 2018

How about #TonyFinau in the #Masters? After that ankle incident, who figured he'd play in the opening round, let alone shoot under par? #wow — Perry Lefko (@PLefko) April 5, 2018

Pretty impressive that Tony Finau dislocates his foot yesterday and is tied for the lead now 😅😂 — Riley Griffin (@Griffinbh) April 5, 2018

Yesterday Tony Finau dislocated his ankle and today he is leading the masters.😳 — Taylor Miedema (@taylormiedema5) April 5, 2018

Tony Finau is dislocating some conventional notions regarding one's capacity to play through injury and pain. — Greg Wrubell (@gregwrubell) April 5, 2018

Tony Finau looked like he broke his ankle yesterday. Today... he's leads The Masters. Golfers ARE tough!#Masters pic.twitter.com/w5N9OOLOuh — Steve Cochran (@CochranShow) April 5, 2018

Tony Finau is leading #themasters and that's still the second most impressive thing he's done this week. — Jeff Barrett (@BarrettAll) April 5, 2018

Tony Finau made less fuss dislocating his ankle than I did when I clipped my ankle with my putter last week...#TheMasters — Your Golf Travel (@yourgolftravel) April 5, 2018

Had a feeing Tony Finau would come out and contend after what happened yesterday. Just had the makings of one of those stories, ya know? #TheMasters — Aaron Brown (@aaronb_23) April 5, 2018

I'm going to dislocate my ankle before my next round of golf and see if it works... Tony Finau is crushing it! #TheMasters — Jonny Linehan (@jlinehan9) April 5, 2018

Stop me if you’ve heard this before. A Nike bomber with a limp is leading a major #themasters Tony finau alone at -4 — Kevin Power (@KevinPower5) April 5, 2018

Tony Finau is -2, basically telling anyone who dislocates their ankle to suck it up... #TheMasters — Quinn Phillips (@QJPhillips) April 5, 2018

So Tony Finau, after dislocating his ankle and popping it back in, is the solo leader for the moment at #TheMasters.



Incredible. — Christian Bruey (@CBrueyWFTV) April 5, 2018

#TheMasters



The way Tony Finau is playing it might see more players give their ankles a good wrench as a lead into the classic — tim holt (@THoltSports) April 5, 2018

Tony Finau is leading the Masters after dislocating his ankle yesterday. I bumped my knee a week ago and haven’t recovered — Evan Smith (@TheMan_TheSmith) April 5, 2018

Wait a minute, Tony Finau is in the lead!? What is this sorcery? https://t.co/6rZ162wlct — Joe Bachie (@JRojek5) April 5, 2018