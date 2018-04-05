1 of 14
Utah’s Tony Finau got off to a hot start on Thursday in the first round at the Masters, even after he dislocated his ankle on Wednesday (and popped it back into place).
As the Deseret News reported, Finau shot 4 under par through the first 18 holes, good enough for a tie for second. He struggled on the first hole with a bogey but rebounded with a birdie on the second hole.
Finau continued to succeed after that, hitting birdies at 8 and 9, too.
Finau was questionable for Thursday after he dislocated his ankle during a celebration when he nailed a hole-in-one on a Par-3 contest Wednesday.
Twitter sounded off on Thursday in celebration of Finau for his heroic turnaround. Read some of the tweets below.