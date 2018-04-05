MUSIC/DANCE

Kevin Kenner, April 6, 7:30 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $25 for adults, $12 for seniors, $8 for students and children (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

"Mothers and Daughters," April 6, 7:30 p.m., Assembly Hall, Temple Square, free (801-570-0080 or lds.org/events)

The Singing Bois: “A Queerstory of the Boy Band,” April 6, 7:30 p.m., Kingsbury Hall, U., $20 for general, $5 for U. students with ID, $10 for non-U. students and youths ages 18 and younger (tickets.utah.edu)

Tchaikovsky's "Little Russian" and Prokofiev with Conrad Tao, April 6-7, 7:30 p.m., Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, $15-$83 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Toby Keith with Ned LeDoux, April 6, 7:30 p.m., Vivint Arena, 301 W. South Temple, $26.50-$165 (801-325-7528 or vivintarena.com)

Jay Farrar Duo, April 6-7, 8 p.m., Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main, Park City, $19-$35 (435-649-9371 or egyptiantheatrecompany.org)

“Riverdance,” April 6-8, times vary, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, $30-$80 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Body Logic Dance Festival, April 7, 7:30 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $15 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Murray Concert Band, April 7, 7:30 p.m., Assembly Hall, Temple Square, free (801-570-0080 or lds.org/events)

Island Time II: Music and Dance From Polynesia, April 9, 7:30 p.m., Covey Center for the Arts, 425 W. Center, Provo, free (801-718-3862 or excellenceconcerts.org)

Echosmith, April 10, 7:30 p.m., The Depot, 400 W. South Temple, $24-$29 (801-355-5522 or depotslc.com)

I'm With Her, April 10, 8 p.m., The State Room, 638 S. State, sold-out, ticket exchange on lyte.com (801-596-3560 or thestateroom.com)

"Current," April 12-14, 7:30 p.m.,Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $30 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Jazz Voices, April 12, 7:30 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, free (801-718-3862 or excellenceconcerts.org)

Mitch Ryder and The Detroit Wheels, April 13-14, 8 p.m., Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main, Park City, $29-$45 (435-649-9371 or egyptiantheatrecompany.org)

GETTING OUT

Bluff Founders Day and Frybread Festival, April 6-8, times and locations vary, Bluff, free (435-672-9995 or bluffutah.org/foundersday)

FitCon, April 6-7, times vary, Salt Palace, 100 S. West Temple, $20-$30 (fitcon.com/slc)

Repertory Dance Theatre's Dance All Day Open House, April 7, 9 a.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $10 (801-534-1000 or rdtutah.org)

Spring Planting Spectacular, April 7, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th Street, Ogden, free, registration required (801-621-7595 or ogdennaturecenter.org)

Stamp and Collectibles Show, April 13, noon-8 p.m.; April 14, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Orem Community Church, 130 N. 400 East, Orem, free (801-561-4723)

American folk dance lessons, Wednesdays, 7-9 p.m., Glendale Library, 1375 S. Concord St., free (801-414-4723)

Ballroom dance lessons, Fridays, 7:30 p.m., Murray Arts Center, 4868 S. State, Murray, $7 (801-265-0707 or wrightwayenterprises.com)

Rio Grande Winter Market, Saturdays through April 21, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Rio Grande Depot, 300 S. Rio Grande St., free (slcfarmersmarket.org)

Dragon Lights, through May 6, 5:30-10 p.m., Utah State Fairpark, 155 N. 1000 West, $18 for adults, $15 for military with ID, $12 for children ages 5-12 and seniors (888-484-2698 or saltlakecity.tianyuculture.us)

"Nature's Ultimate Machines," through Sept. 3, dates and times vary, Natural History Museum of Utah, 301 Wakara Way, $14.95 for general, $12.95 for youths ages 13-24 and seniors, $9.95 for children ages 3-12, free for members, U. students and staff with ID (801-581-6927 or nhmu.utah.edu)

THEATER

OPENING PRODUCTIONS

"Class of '94," April 6-7 and 10-14, 7:30 p.m.; April 14, 2 p.m., Browning Center, Allred Theater, WSU, Ogden, $11-$13 (801-626-8500 or weberstatetickets.com)

"Our Country's Good," April 6-15, dates and times vary, Pioneer Memorial Theatre, Babcock Theatre, U., $18 for general, $15 for U. staff and seniors, free for U. students with ID, $8.50 for other students, mature audiences only, contains adult themes and very strong language according to theatre.utah.edu, children under 4 not admitted (801-581-6448 or theatre.utah.edu)

Plan-B's "Script-in Hand" series, April 11, 7 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, free, tickets required (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

"Hamilton," April 11-May 6, dates and times vary, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, $215-$425, lottery tickets also available at hamiltonmusical.com/lottery (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

"Anne of Green Gables Concert," April 12, 7:30 p.m., Olpin Student Union, Little Theater, U., free (801-541-0326 or babcockreaders.com)

"The Importance of Being Earnest," April 12-21, dates and times vary, Pioneer Hall, 1140 W. 7800 South, West Jordan, $8 for general, $5 for children ages 12 and younger (801-294-1242 or sugarfactoryplayhouse.com)

CONTINUING PRODUCTIONS

Short Attention Span Theatre, April 6-7, 7 and 9 p.m., Gunter Technology Building, exBox Theatre UVU, Orem, $5 for general, $3 for non-UVU students (801-863-4636 or uvu.edu/arts)

“Single Wide," April 6-7, 7:30 p.m.; April 7, 2 p.m., Harris Fine Arts Center, Pardoe Theatre, BYU, Provo, $9-$17 (801-422-2981 or arts.byu.edu)

"Thoroughly Modern Millie," April 6-7, 7:30 p.m., Terrace Plaza Playhouse, 99 E. 4700 South, Ogden, $15-$17 for adults, $14-$16 for students and seniors, $10-$12 for children ages 12 and younger (801-393-0070 or terraceplayhouse.com)

"A View from the Bridge," April 6-7, 7:30 p.m.; April 7, 2 p.m., The Grand Theatre, 1575 S. State, $9-$23 (801-957-3322 or grandtheatrecompany.com)

“Catch Me If You Can," through April 14, dates and times vary, Empress Theatre, 9104 W. 2700 South, Magna, $12 for general, $10 on Thursday (801-347-7373 or empresstheatre.com)

“The Little Mermaid,” through April 14, dates and times vary, Hale Center Theater Orem, 225 W. 400 North, Orem, $18-$24 for general, $12-$18 for children ages 4-11 (801-226-8600 or haletheater.org)

"The Little Miamaid," through April 14, dates and times vary, The Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main, $16 for adults, $12 for students, seniors and military, $10 for children ages 2-12 (801-355-4628 or theobt.org)

"In Memory of Water," through April 14, dates vary, 7:30 p.m., Westminster College, Dumke Theatre, 1250 E. 1700 South, $10 for general, free for Westminster students, staff (801-484-7651 or westminstercollege.edu)

"Twelfth Night," through April 14, dates and times vary, Pioneer Theatre Company, 300 S. 1400 East, $25-$44 (801-581-6961 or pioneertheatre.org)

"Jump," by Plan-B Theatre Company, through April 15, dates and times vary, Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, tickets available online for April 14 shows, $20 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

"Our Town," through April 28, dates and times vary, Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington, $23 for adults, $21 for seniors, $17 for children ages 5-17 and students with ID, children under age 5 not admitted (435-251-8000 or brighamsplayhouse.com)

"Fun Home," through May 13, dates and times vary, Salt Lake Acting Company, 168 W. 500 North, $24-$38 for general, $18 for adults ages 30 and younger with ID, $15 for students with ID (801-363-7522 or saltlakeactingcompany.org)

“Spamilton,” through June 2, dates and times vary, Desert Star, 4861 S. State, Murray, $24.95 for adults, $14.95 for children ages 11 and younger (801-266-2600 or desertstar.biz)

“Tuck Everlasting," through June 23, dates and times vary, Hale Centre Theatre, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $36-$40 for adults, $18-$20 for youths in grades K-12, children under age 5 not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

SPECIAL MOVIE SCREENINGS

2018 Ski City Shootout, April 7, 7 p.m., Brewvies, 677 S. 200 West, $5 (801-322-3891 or facebook.com/theskicity)

"Alphago," April 10, 7 p.m., Salt Lake Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, free (801-746-7000 or utahfilmcenter.org)

"Big Hand for a Little Lady," April 10, 10 a.m., SCERA, 745 S. State, Orem, $2 (scera.org)

"The Breadwinner," April 7, 11 a.m., Salt Lake Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, free (801-746-7000 or utahfilmcenter.org)

"Charley's Aunt," April 12-13, 7:30 p.m., Organ Loft, 3331 Edison St., $5-$6 (801-485-9265 or edisonstreetevents.com)

"Distant Sky:" Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds live concert film, April 12, 7 p.m., Tower Theatre, 876 E. 900 South, $15 (801-321-0310 or saltlakefilmsociety.org)

"A Dog's Life," April 6-12, 7:05 p.m., Broadway Centre Cinemas, 111 E. 300 South, free admission with purchase of "Isle of Dogs" ticket (801-321-0310 or saltlakefilmsociety.org)

"Father Figures," April 9, 10 p.m., Brewvies, 677 S. 200 West, free (801-322-3891 or brewvies.com)

"Grease," April 8, 11 and 14, times vary, select Megaplex and Cinemark Theatres, $6-$8 (megaplextheatres.com and cinemark.com)

"Julius Caesar," April 10, 7 p.m., Broadway Centre Cinemas, 111 E. 300 South, $20 (801-321-0310 or saltlakefilmsociety.org)

"M," April 9, 7 p.m., Shepherd Union Wildcat Theater, WSU, Ogden, free (weber.edu/WSUtoday)

"Talking Black in America," April 6, 7 p.m. Kimball Visual Arts Center, WSU, Ogden, free (weber.edu/WSUtoday)

BOOK SIGNINGS

Barnes and Noble, Mark Eaton, author of “The Four Commitments of a Winning Team,” 7157 Plaza Center Drive, West Jordan, April 6, 3 p.m. (801-282-1324); 1104 E. 2100 South, Sugar House, April 7, noon (801-463-2610); 330 E. 1300 South, Orem, April 7, 6 p.m. (801-229-1611)

Benchmark Books, 3269 S. Main, Matthew C. Godfrey, Spencer W. McBride, Alex D. Smith and Christopher James Blythe, editors of “The Joseph Smith Papers: Documents, Vol. 7, September 1839-January 1841,” April 10, 5:30 p.m. (801-486-3111 or benchmarkbooks.com)

Carolyn Tanner Irish Humanities Building, 215 S. Central Campus Drive, Kristen Eliason, author of “Picture Dictionary,” April 10, 7:30 p.m. (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

Dolly’s Bookstore, 510 Main, Park City, Mark Eaton, author of “The Four Commitments of a Winning Team,” April 6, 6 p.m.; and Glenn Dyer, author of "The Torch Betrayal," April 7, 6:30 p.m. (435-649-8062 or dollysbookstore.com)

The King’s English Bookshop, 1511 S. 1500 East, Local Author Showcase with Aften Brook Szymanski, Nancy Gray and Larry Alan Brown, April 10, 7 p.m.; and Tacey M. Atsitty, author of “Rain Scald,” April 12, 7 p.m. (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, authors Kevin Holdsworth and Susanna Barlow, April 12, 7 p.m. (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

Pioneer Book, 50 W. Center, Provo, April 10, 6:30 p.m., poetry reading and open mic with Neeli Cherkovski, April 10, 6:30 p.m. (rockcanyonpoets.com)

Provo City Library at Academy Square, 550 N. University Ave., Provo, Sharlee Glenn, author of “Library on Wheels,” April 11, 7 p.m.(provolibrary.com/authorlink)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, poetry reading and open mic with Neeli Cherkovski and Lisa Bickmore, April 11, 7 p.m. (slcityart.org)

FOOD CLASSES

USU Extension Food Sense class, April 11, 7 p.m., West Jordan Library, 8030 S. 1825 West, free (385-468-4820 or extension.usu.edu/saltlake)

ART GALLERIES AND CLASSES

OPENING EXHIBITIONS

American Fork Library, 64 S. 100 East, American Fork, art by Charles Gilliam, opening reception April 9, 6 p.m., on display through April 30 (801-763-3070)

Arrowhead Gallery ETC, Electric Theater Center, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George, art by Harold Tanner and Ric Tanner, opening reception April 6, 6 p.m.; on display through April 30 (801-628-9592)

ARTe Gallery and Framing, 415 S. Dixie Drive, St. George, “NeoArts: Creative Art,” by Julianne Skinner, Kim Mcleod and Jeanette Langston, opening reception April 12, 4 p.m.; on display April 12-May 5 (artegalleryandframe.com)

Logan Gallery Walk, Main Street and downtown Logan, by various artists, April 6, 6 p.m. (cachearts.org/gallerywalk)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, “Photography from the West,” by West High School students, opening reception April 9, 6:30 p.m.; and “Art in Ink,” by Patricia Nosanchuk, opening reception April 11, 6 p.m.; on display through May 17 (801-524-8200)

Yamamoto, 11726 Shady Oak Lane, Sandy, “Cat Art Collection: History of Feline Art,” by Shu Yamamoto, April 12-14, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. (shuyamamoto@gmail.com)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS IN SALT LAKE COUNTY

Alice Gallery, 17 E. South Temple, “Florescentia,” by Emily Fox King, through May 4 (801-245-7270)

Anderson-Foothill Library, 1135 S. 2100 East, “Blue Nude Migration,” painting and poetry by Katheryn and Laura Stott, through May 12 (801-594-8611)

Anthony’s Fine Art and Antiques, 401 E. 200 South, “Certain Women: LDS Women’s Art Show,” through May 5 (801-328-2231)

Art Access Gallery, 230 S. 500 West, No. 125, art by McGarren Flack and Banyan Fierer, through April 13 (801-328-0703)

Art at the Main, 210 E. 400 South, art by Brent Hale, through April 14 (801-363-4088)

Chapman Library, 577 S. 900 West, art by Cory Dumont, through April 26 (801-594-8623)

Church History Museum, 45 N. West Temple, “Joseph Paul Vorst: A Retrospective,” through April 15 (801-240-3310)

Corinne and Jack Sweet Library, 455 E. F St., “The Thunder: Perfect Mind,” by Todd Powelson, through April 21 (801-594-8651)

David Ericson Fine Art, 418 S. 200 West, “At Home,” by Dennis Smith and Justin Wheatley, through April 20 (801-533-8245)

Day-Riverside Library, 1575 W. 1000 North, “River Inside,” by Gavan Nelson, through May 9 (801-594-8632)

Evolutionary Healthcare, 461 E. 200 South, “American West and Beyond,” by Howie Garber, through April 20 (801-519-2461)

Finch Lane and Park Galleries at the Art Barn, 1340 E. 100 South, “Sugar Coated,” by various artists, through April 13 (801-596-5000)

George S. and Dolores Dore Eccles Gallery, 1575 S. State, “Sustainable Future,” by Joshua Pugeau, through April 18; and 2018 Salt Lake Community College Student Art Showcase, through April 19 (801-957-4073)

Glass House, 3910 S. Highland Drive, Millcreek, art by Havoc Hendricks, through April 30 (801-666-8968)

God Hates Robots, 314 W. 300 South, “Panpsychicae in Chaosi,” by James Joel Holmes, through April 13 (801-596-3370)

Horne Fine Art, 142 E. 800 South, “Umbrella Series,” by Karen Horne, Phyllis Horne, Ryan Cannon and Jamie Wayman, through April 14 (801-910-2088)

Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, “Visions Seldom All They Seem,” by Ellen Marie Lewis, through April 20; and “My Marmalade,” art by students from Washington Elementary, through May 4 (801-594-8680)

Modern West Fine Art, 177 E. 200 South, art by Beatrice Mandelman and Louis Ribak, through June 10 (801-355-3383)

Nox Contemporary, 440 S. 400 West, “Angels Don’t Cry, Demons Don’t Cry,” by Jacob Haupt and Noah Jackson, through April 13 (801-289-6269)

Phillips Gallery, 444 E. 200 South, art by Tom Howard, Simone Simonian and Nel Ivancich, through April 13 (801-364-8284)

Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, “Blooming at Last,” by Marcia Walke; on display through April 22 (801-585-0556)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, “What I Did on My Summer Vacation,” by Trent Alvey and Claudia Sisemore, through April 13; West High School 2018 International Baccalaureate Visual Art Show, through April 14; and “In/Out,” by Clayton Middle School students, through May 18 (801-524-8200)

Urban Arts Gallery, 137 S. Rio Grande St., “Upcycle,” by various artists, through April 29 (801-651-3937)

Utah Cultural Celebration Center, 1355 W. 3100 South, West Valley City, “Bob Hope: An American Treasure,” a World Golf Hall of Fame exhibit, through April 28 (801-965-5100)

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 20 S. West Temple, “Exorcising America,” by Merritt Johnson, and “Homebodies, Away Teams,” by Earl Gravy, through May 12; “Dream: Egyptian Theatre YouTheatre,” through May 19; “Desire Lines,” by various artists, through May 26; “The Forge, The Gibbous, The Heron, The Oilcan: Contemporary Constellations for Navigation,” by Wren Ross; and “Landscape Painting,” by Julius von Bismarck, through May 26 (801-328-4201)

Utah Museum of Fine Arts, University of Utah, South Campus Drive, “Salt 13,” by Katie Paterson, through May 20; “Our Futures,” by Utah-based organization Epicenter, through July 1; and “Great Salt Lake and Vicinity,” by Spencer Finch, through July (801-581-7332)

Wagner Jewish Community Center, 2 N. Medical Drive, art by Helga Kolb and Stuart Stansbury, through April 30 (801-581-0098)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS OUTSIDE SALT LAKE COUNTY

ARTe Gallery and Framing, 415 S. Dixie Drive, St. George, “Artists with a Camera,” by members of the St. George Fine Art Photographers Guild, through April 11 (256photography.com)

Brigham City Museum of Art and History, 24 N. 300 West, Brigham City, Vintage Quilt Exhibition, through April 13 (435-226-1439)

Brigham Young University Museum of Art, BYU, Provo, “We Revolve Ceaseless,” by Aundrea Frahm, through April 14; “Other Worlds,” by M.C. Escher, through May 19; “Tiffany Glass: Painting with Color and Light,” by Neustadt Collection of Tiffany Glass, Queens, New York, through May 5; and “Curiouser,” by Nina Katchadourian, through Aug. 11 (801-422-8287)

Gallery MAR, 436 Main, Park City, “Time,” by Shawna Moore and R. Nelson Parrish, through April 14 (435-649-3001)

Granary Art Center, 86 N. Main, Ephraim, “Dark Attractor,” by Peter Everett, and “Matrilinear,” by Elizabeth Claffey, through May 11 (435-283-3456)

Kimball Art Center, 1401 Kearns Blvd., Park City, “Alas, Alack,” by Nicole Pietrantoni, through April 15 (435-649-8882)

Maynard Dixon Home, 2200 S. State, Mount Carmel, Kane County, “The Utah Tribes,” photographs by John (Jack) Hillers, through Nov. 15, $5, by appointment (thunderbirdfoundation.com)

Mountain Place Gallery, 123 N. Main, Logan, “Cactus Flower,” by Russ Fjeldsted and local artists, through June (435-752-0211)

Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George, Washington County Secondary School Show, through May 20 (redcliffgallerysuag.com)

Southern Utah Museum of Art, SUU, Cedar City, Senior BFA Capstone exhibition, “Art Insights,” by David Emitt Adams and “Our National Parks,” by SUU Freshman Jumpstart students, through May 5 (435-586-5432)

Springville Museum of Art, 126 E. 400 South, Springville, “Wit and Whimsy: Off the Deep End,” by local artists, through May 19; and “Round Up: Icons of the American West,” by various artists, through June 19, 2021 (801-489-2727)

ART CLASSES

Anthony’s Fine Art and Antiques, 401 E. 200 South, “Contemporary Classicism: The Artists Reviving Traditional Techniques Today” with Dr. Micah Christensen, April 10, 5:30 p.m., free (801-328-2231 or artisticarsenals.com)

Beaux-Arts Academy, 1082 E. 930 South, Provo, “Contemporary Classicism: The Artists Reviving Traditional Techniques Today” with Dr. Micah Christensen, April 12, 4 p.m., free (801-328-2231 or artisticarsenals.com)

Brigham City Fine Arts Center, 58 S. 100 West, Brigham City, paint party for adults and high school students ages 16 and older, April 14, 1 p.m., $20, reservations required (435-723-0740 or bcfineartscenter.org)

Kimball Art Center, 1401 Kearns Blvd., Park City, Spring Break Art Camp for children ages 6-10, April 9-11, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., $270, lunch not included (435-649-8882 or kimballartcenter.org)

Southern Utah Museum of Art, 300 W. University Blvd., Cedar City, walking tour and talk of the BFA Senior Capstone exhibition, April 12, noon, free (suu.edu/pva/suma/exhibits)

Utah Museum of Fine Arts, 410 Campus Center Drive, “Arts of Africa” with Christa Clarke, April 12, 7 p.m., free (801-581-7332 or umfa.utah.edu)

FAMILY ACTIVITIES

Baby Animal Days, April 6-7, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., American West Heritage Center, 4025 S. Highway 89-91, Wellsville, $9 for adults, $7 for children ages 7-11 (435-245-6050 or awhc.org)

“Night Owl Cinema,” April 6, 6-8:30 p.m., Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden, $8 for members, $10 for nonmembers, free for children ages 3 and under, registration required (801-621-7595 or ogdennaturecenter.org)

“Robin Hood,” April 6, 7 p.m.; April 7, 1 and 4:30 p.m., Utah Children’s Theatre, 3605 S. State, $16 (801-532-6000 or uctheatre.org)

“Zoo Just for Little You: On Top of Spaghetti,” April 10, 10-11 a.m., Utah’s Hogle Zoo, 2600 Sunnyside Ave., $15 per child ages 2-5, register online (801-584-1763 or hoglezoo.org)

Punch-and-Judy show, April 7, 2 p.m., Brigham City Fine Arts Center, 58 S. 100 West, Brigham City, free (435-723-0740 or bcfineartscenter.org)

“Zoo Just for Little You: North to Alaska,” April 11, 4:30-6 p.m., Utah’s Hogle Zoo, 2600 Sunnyside Ave., $15 per youths ages 6-21 with special needs, with accompanying adult, register online (801-584-1763 or hoglezoo.org)

LIBRARIES

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, “Self-Love Club” for teens, April 6, 3 p.m. (801-524-8290)

Magna Library, 2675 S. 8950 West, Magna, “Kids Got Talent,” April 6, 3:30 p.m. (801-943-4636)

West Valley Library, 2880 W. 3650 South, West Valley City, jeweled dragon egg craft for teens, April 6, 4 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Ruth Vine Tyler Library, 8041 S. Wood Street, Midvale, read to a dog, April 7, 11 a.m. (801-943-4636)

Anderson-Foothill Library, 1135 S. 2100 East, read to a dog, April 7, 1 p.m.; and “Scientific Saturdays: Eggs-periments” for teens, April 7, 2 p.m. (801-594-8611)

Kearns Library, 5350 S. 4220 West, Kearns, game day for teens, April 7, 3 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Millcreek Library, 2266 E. Evergreen Ave., East Millcreek, read to a dog, April 7, 3 p.m. (801-943-4636)

West Jordan Library, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, read to a dog, April 7, 3 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave., Park City, a free screening of “Captain Underpants,” April 7, 4 p.m. (435-615-5600)

COMMUNITY BRIEFS

Payson Community Theater will host auditions for “Mary Poppins,” April 18-19, 7-10 p.m. at Payson High School, 1050 S. Main, Payson. Auditioners ages 14 and older should be prepared with 16 bars. The audition application sheets and time slots will be at the audition and also online at paysoncommunitytheater.com. Callbacks will be April 21. The musical will be performed Aug. 23-Sept. 3. Visit paysoncommunitytheater.com for more information.

Salt Lake Acting Company, 168 W. 500 North, will host auditions for “The Wolves,” April 16, 4-9 p.m. Scripts are available at Salt Lake Acting Company, and auditioners are encouraged to read the script before auditioning. Participants should call 801-363-7522 for an audition time and sides. Auditioners must bring a headshot and resume. The show runs Oct. 20-Nov. 10. Visit saltlakeactingcompany.org for more information.

Brigham City Fine Arts Center, 58 S. 100 West, Brigham City, recently announced a call for entries for the Art-Tell contest. Adults are invited to submit art work that represents the theme “Illuminating Possibilities.” Entries are due Wednesday, April 18. The art show will be April 19-21. Visit bcfineartscenter.org for rules and entry form.

Alamexo Cantina, 1059 E. 900 South, recently announced that several menu items from the downtown restaurant will now be available at the 900 South location. New dishes for both lunch and dinner are also now available, according to a news release. The offerings from Alamexo’s downtown location include the table-prepared guacamole and guacamole verde con carnitas, enchiladas suizas, enchiladas mole pablano, tacos de pollo y abodo, tacos pescado mixtos and tacos barbacoa. New menu items include queso fundido, cantina nachos, quesadilla grande, carnitas con salsa verde, jaiba y camarones, hongos y queso, con queso y aguacate, al pastor de Alamexo and carne asada with adobo marinated steak. Call 801-658-5859 or visit alamexo.com/cantina for more information.

Cafe Niche, 779 E. 300 South, will offer a new $30 dinner menu of three courses nightly from Monday through Saturday starting at 4 p.m. Chef Andy Morrison’s dinners will include a choice of soup or salad and end with a dessert choice of espresso, gelato and cookie or sorbet. The menu this week includes squash pasta. House-made gnocchi will be served April 9-14. Lamb tacos will be served April 16-21 and salmon nicoise will be served April 23-28. Call 801-433-3380 or visit caffeniche.com for reservations.

Current Fish & Oyster, 279 E. 300 South, Chef Alan Brines will offer $12 lunch specials. Chicken and waffles along with two new dishes, cauliflower sandwich and roasted pork sandwich will be offered. The lunch special will be served Monday through Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Other lunch items include fish tacos, fish and chips, tuna melt, burger and fish sandwich. The special will run through the summer. Call 801-326-3474 or visit currentfishandoyster.com for more information.

Eggland’s Best recently announced the 2018 “America’s Best Recipe” contest with a chance to win $10,000. The company is searching for the best original egg recipe. Submissions are due April 30 at americasbestrecipe.com. Participants can submit recipes featuring Eggland’s Best eggs combined with their favorite local/state ingredients or dishes, according to a news release. Contestants can submit up to two recipes within each meal category — breakfast/brunch, appetizer, main course and dessert. All recipes must include at least two whole Eggland’s Best eggs. The panel of judges includes registered dietitian and nutritionist Dawn Jackson Blatner, winner of ABC’s “My Diet Is Better Than Yours,” who will help score the semifinalist receipt submission. After semifinalists are selected, Americans will have the chance to narrow down the best in state recipes and determine the five best in region finalists by voting on their favorite. The best in region recipes will be revealed on Eggland’s Best website where fans can vote on America’s Best Recipe. The grand prize winner will be awarded $10,000 and a year’s supply of Eggland’s Best eggs. The best in region prize winners will each receive $1,000 and a year’s supply of Eggland’s Best eggs. The best in state winners will also receive a prize. Visit egglandsbest.com/abr3 for a free digital download of the winning recipes from the 2016 contest. Visit americasbestrecipe.com for official rules and submission information.

Marie Callender’s Restaurant and Bakery, with Utah locations in Layton and Salt Lake City, recently announced its Seafood Celebration and Pie Combos. Diners can choose from fresh avocado and shrimp, top sirloin and shrimp, honey ginger glazed salmon, Southern fried sole fillets and also shrimp Sorrento pasta. These seafood dishes come with a free slice of pie, and will be offered through April 25. Visit mariecallenders.com for more information.

Stanza Italian Bistro, 454 E. 300 South, is offering a three-course express business lunch for $15. Chef Jonathan LeBlanc will offer seasonally available ingredients with a goal to provide start-to-finish lunches in 45 minutes, according to a news release. Diners have an option of soup or Caesar salad with a choice of sandwich, a pasta option and dessert. The three-course express business lunch will be offered Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Call 801-746-4441 or visit stanzaslc.com for more information.

Texas de Brazil, 50 S. Main, will feature a Brazilian limeade through April 15, according to a news release. The drink, available in multiple flavors, will be $3 per glass and $12 for a pitcher. Visit texasdebrazil.com for more information.

To submit an event listing, email features@deseretnews.com.

Email: features@deseretnews.com