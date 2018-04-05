For the second time this season, Dixie State junior Nicklaus Britt was named the Pacific West Conference Men's Golf Player of the Week on Thursday after he won his first collegiate tournament and helped lead the Trailblazers to a victory at the 2018 Western New Mexico Mustang Intercollegiate earlier this week in Arizona.

Britt, a native of Fillimore, Millard County, rolled in a career-high 10 birdies in Tuesday’s final round on his way to a career and DSU school-record-tying 9-under 63 to finish tied atop the player leaderboard at minus-12 204 with Colorado-Colorado Springs’ Jack Duguid. Britt, who started the day tied for 16th overall, then capped off the day by defeating Duguid with a par on the first playoff hole to capture his first collegiate individual tournament title.

Britt (71-70-63) led the 108-player field in par-5 scoring (-11, 4.08), was second overall in total birdies (19) and tied for sixth in par-4 scoring (-3, 3.90). In addition, his final round 63 tied his previous career-best round set during the second round of the 2017 Pacific West Conference Championships, while his 204 54-hole score is the second-best score in the program’s four-year era, behind only his 202 set at the PacWest Championships last year.

As a team, Dixie State broke the program’s 54-hole scoring record with a minus-25 839 in the three-round event, which included tying the school record with a final round 13-under 275.

Dixie State is off from competition before making its final league appearance at the 2018 PacWest Conference Men’s Golf Championships, which will be held April 23-25, at the Wigwam Resort in Litchfield Park, Arizona.

Steve Johnson is the Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations and Collegiate Licensing at Dixie State University. For more DSU Athletics news, please visit www.dixiestateathletics.com and follow Dixie State on Twitter at @DixieAthletics.