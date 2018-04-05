No. 50 Utah State men's tennis (12-8, 3-0 MW) hosts Nevada (12-4, 1-1 MW) in its first match of a two-match homestand on Friday, April 6, at 2 p.m., at the Utah State Tennis Complex.

"Tomorrow's match against Nevada will definitely be a challenge and our team needs to be ready to battle from the start," head coach James Wilson said. "I feel good about our preparation, and I know our team is eager to play at home in front of our great crowd."

In singles, Utah State freshman Felipe Acosta leads with a 9-0 mark at the Nos. 4 through 6 spots, sophomore Sergiu Bucur is 9-6 at the Nos. 1 through 3 spots and freshman Jose Carvajal is 9-7 at the Nos. 2 through 6 spots. In doubles, Carvajal and senior Jaime Barajas lead the way with a 9-3 record at the No. 1 spot.

Nevada leads Utah State, 26-12, in program history. The Wolf Pack is led in singles by freshman Jeremy Merville who is 9-3 at the Nos. 1, 3 and 4 spots, sophomore Julien Evrard who is 9-4 at the Nos. 1 and 2 spots and junior Augustin Delahodde who is 9-5 at the Nos. 5 and 6 spots. In doubles, senior Robert Margitfalvi and Merville are 11-2 at all three positions.

The first 100 fans in attendance will receive a U-State pop socket, and Firehouse Pizzeria will be provided to fans while supplies last. In between the doubles and singles matches, there will be a skills challenge where the winner will receive a prize pack. A prize pack will also be raffled off at the conclusion of the match.

Ashley Springer is a student at Utah State University studying journalism and communication. Springer is an intern with the USU athletic department's media relations.