Utah State women's tennis (11-9, 1-1 MW) begins a three-match homestand on Friday, April 6, as the Aggies host Northern Arizona (13-3, 8-0 Big Sky) at 10:30 a.m., at the Utah State Tennis Complex. If the match moves indoors, the contest will be at the Sports Academy and Racquet Club at 9:30 a.m.

"Northern Arizona is having a fantastic season and will be one of the best teams we have played this season," head coach Sean McInerney said. "They are very well coached and play hard. We are looking forward to such a high-level home match, and it will be a great test for our program."

USU is led in singles by freshman Sasha Pisareva who is 12-7 at the No. 1 spot and sophomore Hannah Jones who is 10-7 at the Nos. 2 through 5 spots. In doubles, senior Maggie O'Meara and junior Jenna Kane lead with a 4-3 record at the Nos. 1 and 2 spots.

Northern Arizona leads Utah State, 11-2, in program history. Northern Arizona is led in singles by junior Hanneke Lodewijks who is 13-3 at the Nos. 1 and 2 spots and freshman Madi Moore who is 11-3 at the Nos. 5 and 6 spots. In doubles, Lodewijks and freshman Ellie Millard are 11-1 at the Nos. 1 and 2 spots.

Ashley Springer is a student at Utah State University studying journalism and communication. Springer is an intern with the USU athletic department's media relations.