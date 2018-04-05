Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Raul Neto (25) drives on Charlotte Hornets in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 9, 2018. The Jazz 106-94.

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Jazz point guard Raul Neto is "showing progress" in his recovery from a fractured left wrist, but will not be available for at least the next two games, the team announced Thursday.

The backup guard suffered the injury during the Jazz's 116-99 victory over New Orleans Pelicans on March 11. Neto, who is averaging 4.6 points and 1.8 assists, will be re-evaluated on Tuesday.

Luckily for the Jazz, Dante Exum returned from a shoulder injury to make his regular-season debut just four days later. The team also signed David Stockton from the G-League's Reno Bighorns to shore up the team's depth.

Utah is in fourth place in the Western Conference with four games remaining.

