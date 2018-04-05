BYU coach Kalani Sitake has some tough decisions to make in the coming months, none bigger than who his starting quarterback will be.

That is why he has made his quarterbacks take live hits and get chased around in scrimmages this spring. He has a lot of them and he wants to see what they are made of.

Sitake has allowed more hitting by his team than at any time in his career at Utah, Oregon State or Southern Utah, he told a nationwide audience on the Jim Rome Show this week.

It is taking a risk. A hit to the shoulder, knee or a hand to a helmet could sideline one of the aspiring QBs for months if not most of a season.

But, as he's told reporters all week, there are some things he just has to find out about his quarterbacks and defensive players, and the only way he knows how to do that and get it on film is to see what they are made of when things count.

"I need to know how guys will perform in a game," he said in the interview. "The quarterback is a tough position and obviously it's so specialized, guys can get a little complacent when they know they aren't getting touched and wear a different colored jersey. Our guys wear a different jersey, but they are getting hit."

Sitake said his quarterbacks like the contact and they really don't like getting a play called dead when somebody taps them on the shoulder.

"Sometimes you can baby them too much," he said.

Sitake expects hits on the QBs will be live Saturday when the Cougars stage a spring game in LaVell Edwards Stadium at 11 a.m. Doors open at 10.