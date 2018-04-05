Spring football finishes with the final scrimmage on Saturday, so Matt and I break down what we hope to see (or in our case, not see) during the spring game. We also look at independence myths, the big spring football storylines and talk a lot in terrible British accents. And make sure to stick with it to the end to catch our 2018 Major League Baseball Preview. It’s an annual tradition!

Check out this week's show on Deseret News Podcasts, subscribe to the show on iTunes or listen below.

Check out the Rise & Shout Podcast at iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/rise-shout/id404706109?mt=2 or on Podbean: http://ajmangum.podbean.com/