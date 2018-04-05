Former Ute Kyle Kuzma led the Los Angeles Lakers to a 122-112 overtime victory over the San Antonio Spurs Wednesday night. After scoring 30 points in 44 minutes of action, Kuzma was lauded for his “ironman” play in a Los Angeles Times report.

"He plays to exhaustion and then most times plays through it," said Lakers coach Luke Walton. "They have the saying, 'Fatigue makes a coward of us all.' And that's true, except for a few special players. They'll fight through that. And I thought Kuz tonight did.”

🎥 Kyle Kuzma dominated in overtime tonight against San Antonio and finished with 30 points and 5 boards #LakersWin pic.twitter.com/RSYErHieK0 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) April 5, 2018

Kuzma’s performance came on the end of a back-to-back that began Tuesday in Utah.

