Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma (0) shoots as San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge (12) defends during final seconds of overtime in an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles on Wednesday, April 4, 2018. The Lakers won 122-112. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

Former Ute Kyle Kuzma led the Los Angeles Lakers to a 122-112 overtime victory over the San Antonio Spurs Wednesday night. After scoring 30 points in 44 minutes of action, Kuzma was lauded for his “ironman” play in a Los Angeles Times report.

"He plays to exhaustion and then most times plays through it," said Lakers coach Luke Walton. "They have the saying, 'Fatigue makes a coward of us all.' And that's true, except for a few special players. They'll fight through that. And I thought Kuz tonight did.”

Kuzma’s performance came on the end of a back-to-back that began Tuesday in Utah.

