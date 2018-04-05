The No. 7 Dixie State softball team took both ends of a non-conference doubleheader at Cal State East Bay, 2-1 and 8-5, on Wednesday in Hayward, California.

The Trailblazers (28-4) held off the Pioneers in game one as Cambrie Hazel recorded another gem, tossing her third no-hitter of the season with seven strikeouts. Kori Gahn broke a 4-4 tie with a two-run home run in the fifth inning of game two, and DSU added two more runs to secure the victory.

Dixie State got all the scoring it would need in the first inning of game one. Janessa Bassett reached on a CSUEB fielding error to lead off the frame, stole second and later advanced to third on a groundout. Kenzie Sawyer drew a two-out walk, setting up a two-run single to left field by Jessica Gonzalez to stake the visitors to a 2-0 advantage.

Hazel and the DSU defense retired the Pioneers in order in the bottom half of the first and second innings before the Pioneers scored an unearned run in the third inning on a sacrifice fly to cut the lead in half at 2-1.

From there, Hazel only allowed two more base runners, retiring the Pioneers in order in the fourth, fifth and seventh innings to help seal the win. Hazel (12-2) tossed her fourth no-hitter of the season with seven strikeouts to earn the win. Gonzalez was one of only three Trailblazers to record a hit in the game, finishing with two RBIs.

Like the first game, Dixie State jumped out to an early lead in the first inning of the second game. Bassett singled up the middle, stole second and later scored on an RBI fielder’s choice by Bailey Gaffin. Gonzalez then singled, followed by a walk by Gahn to load the bases. Cassidy Morton sent the third pitch she saw down the right-field line for a two-run single to give DSU a 3-0 lead.

Cal State East Bay pulled a run back in the bottom of the first, scoring on an infield single to cut the DSU lead to 3-1.

Both teams added a run in the third inning as Gahn drew a bases-loaded walk in the top half of the frame to extend the lead to 4-1. However, the Pioneers scored on a wild pitch in the bottom half of the inning to cut the lead back to two runs at 4-2. CSUEB scored two runs on four hits in the bottom of the fourth to tie the game at 4-4. But the tie didn’t last long.

Riley Tyteca was hit by the second pitch of her leadoff at-bat in the fifth inning, stole second, then moved to third on a groundout. Gahn stepped to the plate and belted the 2-1 pitch over the left-field fence to retake the lead at 6-4.

Brenna Hinck drove an RBI single to center field in the sixth inning to extend the lead to 7-4, but the Pioneers responded with a run in the bottom of the sixth to pull back to within 7-5.

Dixie State sealed the victory with a Dani Bartholf RBI single in the top of the seventh to push the score to the final tally of 8-5. Hazel, who entered in the sixth inning, retired the Pioneers in order in the bottom of the seventh to close out the doubleheader sweep.

Gahn enjoyed a perfect day at the plate in game two, hitting 2-for-2 with three RBIs, two walks and a home run. Alexis Barkwell (6-0) entered the game late in the third inning and picked up the win, while Hazel recorded her fourth save of the season.

The Trailblazers now head for Moraga, California, for a Thursday doubleheader against Holy Names. The doubleheader, originally scheduled for Friday, was moved to Thursday due to impending inclement weather. First pitch is set for 10 a.m. PT.

Keric Seegmiller is Assistant Coordinator of Media Relations at Dixie State University and the Voice of Trailblazer Athletics. Contact him at keric.seegmiller@dixie.edu.